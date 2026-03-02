Bengaluru Valentine’s Day case: 5 arrested after 19-year-old student allegedly drugged and raped at Jakkur villa party

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police said Sunday they have arrested five men in connection with a case where a 19-year-old student was allegedly drugged and raped at a rented villa near Jakkur during a Valentine’s Day party.
According to the police, they arrested three people from Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Davangere, and Hassan, one man from Gujarat, and another from West Bengal.
In her complaint filed on February 22, the woman, who is from Tamil Nadu, said she met one of the accused on Instagram in January this year. Later, they met a few times in the city.
On February 14, the woman said she attended a Valentine’s Day party at a villa in Jakkur at his invitation. She said in her complaint that she was introduced to the party host, who is a second-hand car dealer. She alleged that she was given a pink pill, which made her dizzy, and she was sexually assaulted by two men while in a semi-conscious condition.
She said in her complaint that she was later dropped off near a mall and warned of consequences if she told anyone about the assault. She told the police she did not approach them immediately as she was afraid. She filed a formal complaint after she informed her brother, and sought medical treatment at a private hospital on February 17.
However, a day before, the car dealer lodged a complaint against the woman and her associates, alleging that he was being blackmailed. He said in the complaint that he was introduced to the woman by mutual friends during the party.
He claimed the party ended around 4 am and that the woman asked him to drop her off at home. He said in the complaint that he dropped her off near a bakery in Rajajinagar and was not in touch with her after that.
He also alleged that a man from a regional news channel claimed that he had videos from the night, and threatened to release them if he did not pay money to “settle the matter”.
Before that, the woman released a video on Instagram alleging that she was not the only one who had been sexually assaulted, but there were other women who had been attacked as well.
The police said they have registered both cases and are continuing to investigate them. They also said they have issued notices to the woman and the man from a regional news channel to appear for questioning.
