Bengaluru Valentine’s Day case: 5 arrested after 19-year-old student allegedly drugged and raped at Jakkur villa party

The Bengaluru police said Sunday they have arrested five men in connection with a case where a 19-year-old student was allegedly drugged and raped at a rented villa near Jakkur during a Valentine’s Day party.

According to the police, they arrested three people from Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Davangere, and Hassan, one man from Gujarat, and another from West Bengal.

In her complaint filed on February 22, the woman, who is from Tamil Nadu, said she met one of the accused on Instagram in January this year. Later, they met a few times in the city.

On February 14, the woman said she attended a Valentine’s Day party at a villa in Jakkur at his invitation. She said in her complaint that she was introduced to the party host, who is a second-hand car dealer. She alleged that she was given a pink pill, which made her dizzy, and she was sexually assaulted by two men while in a semi-conscious condition.