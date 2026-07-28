Clean up or pay Rs 1 lakh fine: Bengaluru residents urged to report vacant-plot waste

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has identified 1,616 locations with debris of about 22,732 tonnes.(Representational image)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has warned that owners of vacant plots who fail to clear debris, other waste, and vegetation from their premises by August 15 will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao detailed the penalties, to be levied as part of a month-long Freedom from Waste campaign set to start in August. For the first violation, the fine will be Rs 25,000, which will double at the second instance and go up to Rs 1 lakh on subsequent violations.

The notice also urged the public to WhatsApp photos of vacant plots filled with debris, other waste, or vegetation with their GPS coordinates to 9448197197.