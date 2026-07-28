Clean up or pay Rs 1 lakh fine: Bengaluru residents urged to report vacant-plot waste

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The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has warned that owners of vacant plots who fail to clear debris, other waste, and vegetation from their premises by August 15 will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.
In a notice issued on Tuesday, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao detailed the penalties, to be levied as part of a month-long Freedom from Waste campaign set to start in August. For the first violation, the fine will be Rs 25,000, which will double at the second instance and go up to Rs 1 lakh on subsequent violations.
The notice also urged the public to WhatsApp photos of vacant plots filled with debris, other waste, or vegetation with their GPS coordinates to 9448197197.
“We will protect the identity of the informant,” the notice added.
On 14 July, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda set the August 15 deadline after meeting officials of all five city corporations under the GBA, which has identified 1,616 locations with debris of about 22,732 tonnes.
Initially, the minister said the cost of cleaning the plots would be added to property tax. But a GBA official said it was now unclear whether the fines would be levied on the spot or added to property tax.
Gowda has also said vehicles transporting construction and demolition waste must be registered and fitted with GPS tracking devices.
As part of preparations for the Freedom from Waste campaign, Maheshwar Rao inspected various locations under the Bengaluru north and west corporations and found sewage flowing into the stormwater drain at the metro construction site in front of Esteem Mall.
The GBA chief commissioner instructed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to resolve the issue fast after identifying the source of the sewage and issuing a notice to the property owner.
Officials were directed to replace the damaged drain slabs in the metro construction area and install new slabs over the open drains to ensure public safety.
Debris identified in Bengaluru
Central corporation
Locations: 315
Approximate quantity: 1,505 tonnes
East corporation
Locations: 228
Approximate quantity: 6950 tonnes
North Corporation
Locations: 319
Approximate quantity: 3714 tonnes
South Corporation
Locations: 334
Approximate quantity: 2,605 tonnes
West corporation
Locations: 420
Approximate quantity: 7,958 tonnes
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