Vacant plot cleaning drive begins in Bengaluru; no fine for first-time offenders

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The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) launched a citywide drive Thursday to clear unwanted weeds, vegetation, and construction debris from neglected vacant plots across Bengaluru.
Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda launched the initiative in Domlur and clarified that the civic body will not fine plot owners for a first-time cleanup, but repeat offenders will face strict financial penalties.
Under the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign, private vacant-plot owners were given time until August 15 to clear their properties. The deadline was subsequently extended to August 22.
“Around 30 per cent of vacant-plot owners cleaned their properties themselves during this period,” Krishna Byre Gowda said. “However, around 70 per cent have still not undertaken the cleaning. Therefore, the civic body will begin cleaning such vacant plots, and the cost incurred will be recovered from the respective property owners through their property tax.”
The GBA had identified 1,616 critical locations across the city harbouring approximately 22,732 tonnes of unmanaged debris.
“Weeds, bushes, and overgrowth in vacant plots breed flies, mosquitoes, snakes, and rats, severely impacting public health,” the minister added. “It will cost you less if you clean your plot yourself than if the civic body does it. I will personally send a letter of appreciation to owners who have cleaned their plots voluntarily.”
The minister instructed officials to charge only the prescribed rates, without additional levies, if gates or temporary barriers need to be removed to access a site.
While first-time cleanups will incur only operational recovery costs, repeat negligence will incur heavy fines. If property owners fail to comply, GBA’s fee structure for clearing private plots is as follows:
600 sq ft plot: Rs 6,700 (without compound wall)/ Rs 7,700 (with compound wall). Additional debris transportation charges can go up to Rs 19,200.
1,200 sq ft plot: Rs 13,400 (without compound wall) / Rs 14,400 (with compound wall). Additional debris transportation charges stand at Rs 38,400.
The action is backed by a Solid Waste Management by-law and provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, which empower city corporations under the GBA to enter private premises, clear unmanaged waste, and attach the recovery costs directly to the owner’s property tax bill.
As part of the broader cleanup effort across public and private land, multi-departmental operations have successfully removed 1,22,732 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste across Bengaluru. The breakdown is: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA): 51,323 metric tonnes; Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB): 2,800 metric tonnes; Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB): 728 metric tonnes; K-RIDE: 560 metric tonnes; National Highways Authority of India (NHAI): 169 metric tonnes; Namma Metro: 2,143 cubic meters of waste; BESCOM: Removed or raised 6,173 hazardous utility poles/rods.
To begin the current phase, GBA authorities have already issued formal cleanup notices to 189 vacant plots across the five city corporations.
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