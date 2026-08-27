Vacant plot cleaning drive begins in Bengaluru; no fine for first-time offenders

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) launched a citywide drive Thursday to clear unwanted weeds, vegetation, and construction debris from neglected vacant plots across Bengaluru.

Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda launched the initiative in Domlur and clarified that the civic body will not fine plot owners for a first-time cleanup, but repeat offenders will face strict financial penalties.

Under the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign, private vacant-plot owners were given time until August 15 to clear their properties. The deadline was subsequently extended to August 22.

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“Around 30 per cent of vacant-plot owners cleaned their properties themselves during this period,” Krishna Byre Gowda said. “However, around 70 per cent have still not undertaken the cleaning. Therefore, the civic body will begin cleaning such vacant plots, and the cost incurred will be recovered from the respective property owners through their property tax.”