Clean it or pay for it: Bengaluru civic body sets 30-day deadline to vacant plot owners

Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also announced a month-long Freedom from Waste campaign in August. (Express File Photo/Representative Image)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Tuesday set a one-month deadline for owners of vacant plots to clear weeds, overgrown vegetation, and waste from their properties before August 15, failing which the civic body will clean the sites and recover the cost.

During a meeting with officials of all five city corporations, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also announced a month-long Freedom from Waste campaign in August.

“If the sites are not cleaned by the deadline, the respective city corporations will undertake the cleaning and recover the cost by adding it to the property’s tax dues,” Gowda said.

“The objective is to completely remove garbage, solid waste, construction debris, soil mounds, weeds, and other waste materials,” he added.