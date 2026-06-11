Bengaluru traffic, cybercrime: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge reviews policing

Highlighting Bengaluru's position as one of the country's leading technology hubs, Kharge described cybercrime as a growing challenge. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

In his first major review of Bengaluru’s policing and law-and-order system after taking charge as Karnataka Home Minister, Priyank Kharge said Wednesday that the government is considering a comprehensive Urban Mobility Plan to address traffic congestion.

The Karnataka home minister made the remarks after chairing a review meeting with senior Bengaluru police officers at the City police commissioner’s office. The meeting focused on cybercrime, women’s safety, narcotics control, traffic management and law and order.

“We are contemplating a Bengaluru Urban Mobility Plan involving all stakeholders, including the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited ), the Transport Department, traffic police, and other civic agencies. The objective is to bring everyone onto a common platform and formulate a long-term strategy to address Bengaluru’s mobility challenges,” Kharge said.