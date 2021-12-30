Bengaluru Urban accounts for 565 out of 707 Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

Continuing to see a surge in the spread of Covid-19 infections, Bengaluru Urban logged 565 fresh cases out of 707 cases in Karnataka. The active case tally in the state stood at 8223.

The state health department reported 252 recoveries and three deaths in Bengaluru Urban. The state conducted 114,686 tests.

In a cluster outbreak in Kolar district, 10 students of Morarji Desai Residential School tested positive for Covid-19. All of them are asymptomatic.

However, the Covid positivity rate in the state is still less than 1 percent. The positivity rate for the day was 0.61 percent and case fatality rate at 0.42 percent.

Karnataka on December 29 reported five more cases of Omicron out of which four had international travel history.

Other districts like Udupi recorded 19 cases, Kodagu (12), Hassan (17), Dakshina Kannada (11), Mysuru (16) among others. Bagalakote, Raichuru, Ramanagara, Haveri and Chikkaballapura have registered zero cases.

With some reports stating that Omicron could be the last variant of SARS-CoV-2 epidemiologist Giridhar R Babu said, “There is no proof virus will stop evolving after Omicron. It is akin to astrological predictions to say that Omicron will be the last variant of SARS-CoV-2.”

State health minister K Sudhakar said vaccination and preventive measures are the only two ways for protection against the pandemic.