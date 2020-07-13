Bengaluru Urban and Rural lockdown: Full list of what is open and what’s closed

A boy wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus walks past a notice displayed by authorities on a makeshift barricade set up to restrict entry in a containment zone during lockdown in Bengaluru. (AP) A boy wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus walks past a notice displayed by authorities on a makeshift barricade set up to restrict entry in a containment zone during lockdown in Bengaluru. (AP)

To curb the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the state government last week announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, from July 14 to July 22.

Lockdown restrictions will be in place from 8 pm July 14 (Tuesday) till 5 am on July 22, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced. Essential services will be available during the lockdown period. Detailed guidelines on the lockdown were announced by the Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has been reporting a high number of deaths in the last three days. As many as 198 of Karnataka’s total 684 deaths, or about 30 per cent, have been reported since Friday (July 10). On Sunday, the state reported 71 deaths.

Here’s the full list of lockdown guidelines issued by the Karnataka government-

Following activities will be prohibited:

– No new flights or trains will be permitted to operate.

– Metro rail services.

– Taxis (including auto-rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines.

– Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. However, examination already scheduled shall be permitted with strict adherence to National Directives for COVID 19 management.

– Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/ police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities. Hotels and restaurants shall be permitted to operate only takeaways and home deliveries

– All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to remain shut.

– All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic, cultural-religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations.

-All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Restrictions on the movement of people:

– No movement of people in BMTC, KSRTC, and private buses except for the following conditions: Interstate and inter-district movement of passengers only in cases of emergency.

– Intra-district (within Bengaluru area) movement of passenger vehicles and buses only in emergency cases or for permitted activities.

-Movement of passenger vehicles to and from the Bengaluru area only in case of emergency after obtaining valid passes and strictly adhering to the prevailing SOPs/guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

– Students appearing for exams can use Admission ticket as travel pass and use mode of transport available to them including taxi/auto rickshaw, etc.

Following activities will be allowed: (only outside Containment zones):

– Shops including ration shops (PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder to open only from 5 am to 12 noon.

– Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for COVID l9 management.

– Banks, insurance offices, and ATM.

– All hospitals nursing homes, clinics, labs, collection centers, Telemedicine facilities, dispensaries, pharmacies, chemists, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, home care providers, and all kinds of medicine shops including medical equipment shops.

– All agriculture and horticulture activities to remain fully functional.

– Delivery of essential items such as food, medicines, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-Commerce.

– Delivery of goods by E-Commerce companies.

