Fake WhatsApp profile, ZIP file: How a Bengaluru university lost Rs 1.40 crore

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A WhatsApp message bearing the photograph of a university president, a seemingly routine query about the bank balance, and an instruction to transfer money ended with a Bengaluru-based deemed-to-be university losing Rs 1.40 crore.
The Karnataka Cyber Command said Thursday it busted a “boss scam” and arrested four people for allegedly orchestrating the fraud, in which investigators say the accused monitored the institution’s financial transactions before executing the transfer.
The police said they arrested Annayya, 25, Buspalli Ravikumar Reddy, 26, Ambaraya, 39, and Syed Wajihuddin Quadri, 25.
While Annayya was arrested from K R Puram in Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh residents Reddy and Ambaraya were arrested from Hyderabad during a raid by the team. Quadri, a Hyderabad resident, was caught when he arrived to collect the money. A fifth accused, identified as Sunny alias David, is absconding.
The police produced the four accused before a court, and efforts are underway to trace Sunny.
The police said they seized Rs 8.50 lakh in cash and four mobile phones during the operation.
Gone in 90 minutes
The case came to light after Santosh A S, a university employee, filed a complaint on September 9. According to the complaint, an unidentified person created a fake WhatsApp profile using the photograph of university president Dr Chenraj Roychand.
On September 8, at around 10.03 am, the accused allegedly contacted university accountant Vinay Bhushan, posing as the president, and enquired about the balance in the institution’s bank account.
At around 11.34 am, the person instructed him to transfer Rs 1.40 crore. Believing the message to be genuine, the accountant transferred the amount, the police said.
They registered a case at the South Division Cyber Crime Police Station under sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A ZIP file, account monitoring
Investigators found that the accused allegedly sent a ZIP file to staff members of the institution and accessed institutional data through their systems by logging into WhatsApp Web using Chrome.
They then monitored the university’s financial transactions for 15 to 20 days before carrying out the transfer. The police said they also detected foreign IP addresses during the transactions.
According to investigators, Sunny instructed Annayya to persuade friends and acquaintances to open bank accounts and obtain cheque books in exchange for money. The gang allegedly then received the account details.
Reddy and Ambaraya were allegedly stationed in Hyderabad, while Quadri was summoned to withdraw the funds through cheques and hand over the cash to Ambaraya.
The police said the Rs 8.50 lakh seized during the operation was allegedly linked to another online fraud case in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.
According to the police, the accused used more than 60 mule bank accounts in 22 online fraud cases across several states.
Police advisory
The Cyber Command advised people to independently verify WhatsApp messages that request urgent financial transfers, even if the sender’s profile shows a senior official or employer.
The police have also warned against opening unknown ZIP files or suspicious links and allowing others to use bank accounts in exchange for commissions.
They also asked people who lose money to online fraud to contact the cybercrime helpline at 1930 immediately.
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