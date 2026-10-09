Fake WhatsApp profile, ZIP file: How a Bengaluru university lost Rs 1.40 crore

The police said they seized Rs 8.50 lakh in cash and four mobile phones during the operation. (AI-Generated Image)

A WhatsApp message bearing the photograph of a university president, a seemingly routine query about the bank balance, and an instruction to transfer money ended with a Bengaluru-based deemed-to-be university losing Rs 1.40 crore.

The Karnataka Cyber Command said Thursday it busted a “boss scam” and arrested four people for allegedly orchestrating the fraud, in which investigators say the accused monitored the institution’s financial transactions before executing the transfer.

The police said they arrested Annayya, 25, Buspalli Ravikumar Reddy, 26, Ambaraya, 39, and Syed Wajihuddin Quadri, 25.

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While Annayya was arrested from K R Puram in Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh residents Reddy and Ambaraya were arrested from Hyderabad during a raid by the team. Quadri, a Hyderabad resident, was caught when he arrived to collect the money. A fifth accused, identified as Sunny alias David, is absconding.