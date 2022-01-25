Bangalore University students score higher than total marks

Can a candidate score 89 marks out of 70 in an examination? Apparently, the answer is yes in Bangalore University. In the BCom results announced on Monday, many students were shocked to see that they got more marks than the total.

The peculiar situation was faced by BA/BCom students at the university who had opted for the subject Tourism Agency and Tour Operator Organisations. A student, who scored 76 in the exam, said, “Some of my friends have scored 89, 73,75. This shows the lack of quality in evaluation of students’ answer scripts.”

Officials said nearly 500 students had opted for the subject and the examination was held in August 2021 for 70 marks. According to a source, the new syllabus and marks pattern was brought in 2015-16. Before that, the exams were conducted for 100 marks. Students who have enrolled after 2015-16, are supposed to attempt answers only for questions up to 70 marks, but they attempted to answer more questions. As digital valuation is in place, none of the staff members paid attention and the results have now embarrassed the university.

Speaking to The Indian Express, professor J T Deveraju, Registrar (evaluation) said the results have been withdrawn and will be announced soon. “There are about 15 students who have scored more than 70. As it was digital evaluation and tabulation, the concerned person failed to notice this. The marks will be re-tabulated and fresh results will be announced. We will issue a notice to the chairperson of the Board of Evaluation to identify what went wrong.”