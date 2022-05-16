Bengaluru: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits restored Kalena Agrahara lake

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday visited the Kalena Agrahara lake located in the Bommanahalli zone of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The 7.3-acre lake was restored at a cost of Rs 3 crore under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme, besides utilising grants by the state government.

In 2017, after her visit to the lake, the Union minister had instructed officials to carry out development works. A sewage treatment plant (STP) of 0.15 MLD capacity has also been constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh. The civic body has desilted the lake and built a sewage diversion drain to maintain the lake’s ecology. A walkway and benches have also been set up for visitors.

Nirmala Sitharaman visits restored Kalena Agrahara lake. Nirmala Sitharaman visits restored Kalena Agrahara lake.

The man-made lake is a part of the Koramangala-Challaghatta valley. According to the detailed project report shared by the BBMP, the storage capacity of the lake has been enhanced from 37.389 ML to 58.50 ML.

“Earlier eutrophication (algae formation) was there due to direct sewage inflow into the lake. The storage capacity was reduced due to siltation. Even a proper boundary was not made around the lake to protect it from encroachment. The water quality was constantly poor due to the sewage inflow. We have addressed these issues,” a senior BBMP official said.

“Now, there is a walkway and toilets have been constructed for the visitors. The STP will ensure the maintenance of proper water balance throughout the year. Earlier construction debris was found to be dumped and now we will ensure no such thing happens,” the official added.