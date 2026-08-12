2 workers killed, 3 injured as soil caves in at Bengaluru underpass site

The Bangalore Development Authority has ordered an independent inquiry into the cave-in to ascertain the exact cause of the soil collapse. (Images enhanced using AI)

Two construction workers were killed and three others were injured after a cave-in at an underpass construction site in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, prompting the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to order an independent inquiry into the incident.

The cave-in occurred around 10.45 am at the BDA Kanteerava Studio underpass, where PJB Engineers Pvt Ltd, the contractor appointed for the turnkey project, was carrying out work.

According to the police, the incident occurred when workers were removing accumulated water before reinforced concrete work was to begin. “Five workers were at the site when the soil suddenly collapsed. While three workers managed to move to safety, two others were trapped,” a senior police official said.