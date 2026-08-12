2 workers killed, 3 injured as soil caves in at Bengaluru underpass site

According to the police, the cave-in at the BDA Kanteerava Studio underpass occurred when workers were removing accumulated water before reinforced concrete work was to begin.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruAug 12, 2026 10:52 AM IST
Bengaluru underpass cave-in workersThe Bangalore Development Authority has ordered an independent inquiry into the cave-in to ascertain the exact cause of the soil collapse. (Images enhanced using AI)
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Two construction workers were killed and three others were injured after a cave-in at an underpass construction site in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, prompting the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to order an independent inquiry into the incident.

The cave-in occurred around 10.45 am at the BDA Kanteerava Studio underpass, where PJB Engineers Pvt Ltd, the contractor appointed for the turnkey project, was carrying out work.

According to the police, the incident occurred when workers were removing accumulated water before reinforced concrete work was to begin. “Five workers were at the site when the soil suddenly collapsed. While three workers managed to move to safety, two others were trapped,” a senior police official said.

One of the workers, Parimal Basak, 55, from West Bengal, died at the spot, while Sunaram Tiria, 37, from Odisha, was rescued and taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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The three injured workers—Sadanand Kindo, 35, and Irmiyas Toppo, 30, from Jharkhand and Sunil Xalxo, 29, from Chhattisgarh—were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A First Information Report has been registered against PJB Engineers Pvt Ltd and others on charges of causing death by negligence, an act endangering the life or personal safety of others and resulting in hurt, and acts carried out by several persons in furtherance of their common intention.

Further investigation is underway.

BDA announces compensation, orders inquiry

The BDA chairman has ordered an independent inquiry into the accident to ascertain the exact cause of the soil collapse. The committee will comprise a retired judge and a retired chief engineer and has been directed to submit its report within 45 days.

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The authority has announced Rs 8 lakh compensation each to the families of the two victims. It will also bear the medical expenses of the three injured workers and provide them and their families with necessary assistance.

The BDA said it is coordinating with the Labour Department and the respective district administrations to arrange for sending the bodies of the victims to their native places.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

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