‘No ID, no entry’: Karnataka orders stricter enforcement against underage drinking

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid growing concern over underage drinking in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Monday ordered a crackdown on pubs, bars, and breweries, directing the police to ensure that no person below the legal drinking age is allowed entry or served alcohol.
During the meeting held in Bengaluru, Kharge said there is a growing concern over underage drinking and substance exposure among adolescents and young adults in Bengaluru.
Kharge said no customer will be allowed entry into pubs, breweries, bars, clubs or liquor-serving establishments without valid age proof. Government-issued identification must be considered only for entry and for serving alcohol.
“Children and young people must be protected from alcohol and substance abuse. Commercial establishments cannot place profit above the safety and future of our youth. The rule is simple: No ID, No Entry. Any establishment abetting underage drinking will face severe action,” Kharge said.
Have directed city police officials to issue notices to all pubs, breweries, bars, clubs, lounges, restaurants and liquor-serving establishments to strictly prevent underage entry and underage drinking.
A recent study covering 4,093 students in Bengaluru, has raised serious…
— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 8, 2026
If alcohol is served to underage individuals, the owners, license holders, and managers will be held responsible, and CCTV footage of the entrance must be preserved for a defined period to verify compliance, he added.
He also directed the police to coordinate with educational institutions, parents, resident welfare associations, and citizen groups to prevent minors from being exposed to alcohol, tobacco and narcotics.
The Karnataka home minister also cited a recent study conducted among 4,093 students from pre-university courses, undergraduate colleges, and higher secondary classes across four educational institutions in Bengaluru.
The study found that one in three adolescents in the city is at risk of developing health issues due to alcohol or tobacco use.
It was conducted by researchers from St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru; CHRIST University, Bengaluru, and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal.
“The study further found that 33 per cent of young adults surveyed used alcohol, while nearly 18 per cent were addicted to tobacco. This is significantly higher than the national prevalence rates of 8.7 per cent for tobacco use and 7.9 per cent for alcohol use, and also above Karnataka’s reported prevalence of 4.7 per cent for tobacco use and 8.5 per cent for alcohol consumption,” Kharge said, citing the study.
“The study also noted that the median age of starting alcohol consumption among Bengaluru adolescents was 17 years, with some reporting initiation as early as 8 years of age,” he added.
In Karnataka, alcohol can only be served to those who are 21 years and above. In January 2023, the then-BJP government planned to lower the age to 18 years, but after drawing flak, it dropped the plan.
In February this year, a 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after attending an alcohol party at Legacy Brewing Company, a pub in the city’s Rajarajeshwarinagar area. He allegedly killed himself out of fear of facing his parents after drinking alcohol.
The police booked the pub management and staff for allegedly serving alcohol and cigarettes to minors. Hearing the case, the Karnataka High Court in March instructed the Bengaluru city police to strictly enforce rules.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram