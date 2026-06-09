‘No ID, no entry’: Karnataka orders stricter enforcement against underage drinking

Amid growing concern over underage drinking in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Monday ordered a crackdown on pubs, bars, and breweries, directing the police to ensure that no person below the legal drinking age is allowed entry or served alcohol.

During the meeting held in Bengaluru, Kharge said there is a growing concern over underage drinking and substance exposure among adolescents and young adults in Bengaluru.

Kharge said no customer will be allowed entry into pubs, breweries, bars, clubs or liquor-serving establishments without valid age proof. Government-issued identification must be considered only for entry and for serving alcohol.

“Children and young people must be protected from alcohol and substance abuse. Commercial establishments cannot place profit above the safety and future of our youth. The rule is simple: No ID, No Entry. Any establishment abetting underage drinking will face severe action,” Kharge said.