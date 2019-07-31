System to measure air quality using satellite data launched in Bengaluru

Innovating for Clean Air (IfCA), an initiative that aims to provide a unique measurement system for air quality by integrating satellite and sensor data, and extending support to India’s transition to electric vehicles, was launched in Bangalore on Wednesday.

The two-year UK-India joint initiative is expected to provide stakeholders of the two countries opportunities to test interventions related to air quality and Electric Vehicle (EV) integration.

The programme is being led by Innovate UK, a wing of the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), and is funded by the Newton Fund along with various partners from Karnataka and India.

The key partners of the programme are the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Enzen, Project Lithium, Confederation of Indian Industries, C40 Cities and Clean Air Platform. Other partners include Citizens for Sustainability, World Resources Institute, Indian Institute for Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), Shakti Foundation, Shell Technology Centre, Global Business Inroads and India Smart Grid Forum.

Commenting on the programme, UK Research and Innovation India (UKRI) Director Rebecca Fairbairn said, “UKRI has been working with India for over a decade, focussing on excellent research that makes a difference to society and to our economies but this is the first time the UK Catapult network, which drives innovation in highly targeted industries has been implemented here and it demonstrates the creativity possible through India-UK partnership.”