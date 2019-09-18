Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at UCO Bank, around 200 people evacuated

Bengaluru UCO Bank MG Road fire news: A fire broke out at Bengaluru’s UCO bank branch in MG Road on Wednesday afternoon following which 200 people were rescued by fire tenders. No casualties have been reported so far. As many as three fire tenders were called in to put out the fire.

The fire reportedly began at around 2.30 pm in the building named Farah Towers on the busy MG Road according to eyewitnesses. People in the multi-storey building started to panic as smoke gradually rose up in the building.

“People were trying to jump off the building through window panes in panic but we asked them not to do so. Firefighters arrived on time for the rescue and around 200 people in the building have been evacuated safely,” an eyewitness told Indianexpress.com.

#UCOBankFire: People were trying to jump off the multi-storey building in panic but were asked not to do so. All in the building have been evacuated successfully: Eyewitnesses in #Bengaluru MG Road | @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/q0uY18JDFi — EXPRESS Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) September 18, 2019

He said people were evacuated from the building by using ladders provided by the firefighters. Fire department officials confirmed that all people from the building were evacuated safely. “We ran a complete check a couple of times more to confirm this. Everyone has been evacuated,” a firefighter said.

The cause of the fire, even though is speculated to be short circuit, is yet to be confirmed by the officials.