Bengaluru: Two members of a gang, which blackmailed an IAS aspirant, driving him to death, nabbed

Initially, the police and family members were clueless on the reason why he killed himself. However, according to investigating officers, his sister got to know that he was blackmailed by fraudsters who had befriended him on Facebook. (Representational)

The Bengaluru police arrested two people from Rajasthan in connection with a case involving a 26-year-old IAS aspirant, who allegedly killed himself after being blackmailed with a nude video of himself recently.

The youth, a resident of KR Puram in East Bengaluru, ended his life on March 23. Initially, the police and family members were clueless on the reason why he killed himself. However, according to investigating officers, his sister got to know that he was blackmailed by fraudsters who had befriended him on Facebook.

The officers said the 26-year-old had befriended an unknown woman named Neha Sharma on Facebook. “Using a fake profile, she made a video call and convinced him to undress. She was part of this gang, which recorded his video where he is in the nude. Later, the gang called him up and started blackmailing him for money. They threatened to post the video online if he didn’t pay up,” an officer said.

The police also came to know that the victim had paid the accused Rs 36,000, which he borrowed from his friends, on March 22 and the next day, he hanged himself.

Acting on the complaint, the KR Puram launched an investigation and traced the two suspects to Rajasthan. However, the mastermind had escaped.

D Devaraj, DCP, Whitefield said. “People should be careful about such people on social media. We have arrested two people from Rajasthan with the help of the local police.”