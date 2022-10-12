scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Bengaluru: Two killed, three injured after building roof collapses

The police identified the two victims as Zainuddin (37) and Armaan (28). The fire department officials rushed the three injured to a hospital.

The police said that the victims were from Bihar. (Express)

Two labourers were killed and three others sustained minor injuries after the roof of a building collapsed near Hoodi in Mahadevapura suburb of Karnataka’s Bengaluru city. The police said that the victims were from Bihar.

“While the incident happened at 5:30 am on Tuesday, it came to light only when other workers went to the site. We have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the owner of the building and investigation is on. The labourers were hired to demolish an old building near Graphite India factory and clear the debris. They slept in an open area, since it was raining heavily they slept on the ground floor of the building. The roof collapsed on them leading to the death of two and the others have received minor injuries,” a police officer said.

More from Bangalore

The police identified the two victims as Zainuddin (37) and Armaan (28). The fire department officials rushed the three injured to a hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 12:20:53 pm
Next Story

Artist body says Sajid Khan should be allowed to ‘earn his living’ by competing in Bigg Boss: ‘He has faced his punishment’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement