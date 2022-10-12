Bengaluru: Two killed, three injured after building roof collapses

Two labourers were killed and three others sustained minor injuries after the roof of a building collapsed near Hoodi in Mahadevapura suburb of Karnataka’s Bengaluru city. The police said that the victims were from Bihar.

“While the incident happened at 5:30 am on Tuesday, it came to light only when other workers went to the site. We have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the owner of the building and investigation is on. The labourers were hired to demolish an old building near Graphite India factory and clear the debris. They slept in an open area, since it was raining heavily they slept on the ground floor of the building. The roof collapsed on them leading to the death of two and the others have received minor injuries,” a police officer said.

The police identified the two victims as Zainuddin (37) and Armaan (28). The fire department officials rushed the three injured to a hospital.