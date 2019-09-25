Bengaluru: Two held for selling counterfeit Red Label and 3Roses tea powder

The Bengaluru Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit products under the multi-national brand name Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). The police arrested Bahavar Lal and Jagamram, both native of Rajasthan. The two were involved in manufacturing HUL companies’ tea powder brands – Red Label Tea and Brooke Bond 3Roses tea products.

Advertising

According to the police, the two were arrested after a tip-off by police informers. The two were manufacturing the low-quality tea powder in Bandepalya police limits in South West Bengaluru.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Bandepalya police inspector, Yogesh ST, said, “Based on the information, we conducted the raid and arrested the two who were manufacturing and selling the counterfeit products of the HUL company and printing packaging material bearing the HUL brand name and logo. We are still investigating and one more person who is involved in the case is in Rajasthan.”

“We have informed this to HUL company and a team has been sent by the company to verify the products. The few samples of the counterfeit goods were tested by the HUL were found to be fake,” he added.

The Bengaluru police have seized Rs 15 lakh worth of tea powder weighing 2,497 kgs and a packaging machine worth Rs 15 lakh from the duo.