Bengaluru: Two held for blackmailing, extorting Rs 1.25 crore from woman

The Bengaluru police arrested two people for allegedly blackmailing and extorting Rs 1.25 crore from a woman. The accused had learned about an alleged pre-marital affair of the woman and blackmailed her claiming that they had her private pictures and videos.

The accused, Aparna and Mahesh, have been charged with extortion and criminal intimidation.

“Aparna learned about an alleged pre-marital affair of the victim during a personal conversation as friends with each other. The victim, married to a businessman and a mother to a child, had shared the same as a secret with Aparna,” the Whitefield police said.

The investigating officer added, “However, Aparna discussed a plan to cash in on the information with her friend Mahesh who started calling the victim disguised as her ex-boyfriend claiming he had intimate pictures and videos of them. He also blackmailed the victim that the footages would be uploaded online if his demands were not met.”

Based on the complaint, the police added that the victim transferred Rs 1.25 crore to Aparna’s account intimidated over the claims. “However, the accused continued harassing her by demanding more money which led to the victim narrating the ordeal to her husband who filed the complaint,” the officer added.

