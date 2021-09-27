Bengaluru: Two die after BMTC bus rams bike on Electronic City flyover

Just days after two persons lost their lives after falling from the Electronic City flyover here, two persons came under the wheels of a BMTC bus on the same flyover and died on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Prabhakar (25) and Sahana (24). Both hailed from Davanagere district but were working in a private IT firm in the city. The incident took place when Prabhakar and Sahana were riding a two-wheeler. They were taking a U-turn to reach Phase 2 of Electronic City when a BMTC bus came from behind and rammed into them.

The Electronic City traffic police have registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the BMTC driver and he has been arrested. The bodies have been handed over to the respective family members after autopsy. The duo were friends and were wearing helmets when the accident happened.

Notably, Preetham Kumar (30) and Krithika Raman (28) died on September 14 after a car hit them while they were standing on the parking bay of the flyover. Due to the impact of the strike, the duo fell from the flyover and died on the spot. In the last three years (2018-2020), 73 accidents have taken place on flyovers in Bengaluru and the majority of the cases were reported from the Kempegowda International Airport Road and Hosur Road Electronic City flyovers, a police officer said.