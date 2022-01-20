Bengaluru: Two cops suspended for ‘protecting’ constables caught with drugs outside CM home

Bengaluru City Police commissioner Kamal Pant suspended a police inspector and a sub-inspector Wednesday for allegedly protecting the two constables caught with marijuana outside Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence.

The suspended officers of R T Nagar, inspector Ashwath Gowda and sub-inspector Veerabhadra, reportedly invoked a lighter section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, paving way for the accused to secure a bail on January 18.

The constables were arrested with 10 kg marijuana just 100 metre away from Bommai’s private residence in R T Nagar on January 13. The suspended officials had booked a case against the accused constables under Section 20 (b) of the NDPS Act which is invoked only in cases of possession of drugs lesser than commercial quantities.

While the initial probe has revealed that the constables of Koramangala police station — Shivakumar and Santosh Kumar — were extorting money from the drug peddlers, the police are probing if they were also selling it near the CM’s residence, considering it to be a safe location.

Pant has also issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Joshi Srinath Mahadev and DCP (VVIP security) Manjunath Babu seeking an explanation.

Koramangala police station falls under the south-east limits of which Joshi is the head and the DCP (VVIP security), who is responsible for the security of Bommai’s residence, has failed to carry out the tasks assigned to him.

The incident has embarrassed Bommai and the BJP government in Karnataka with Congress leaders cashing in on the incident.

General secretary of the Indian National Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “If CM’s security will be drug peddling, Who’ll catch or punish the Drug Mafia? If drugs trade is being run under CM’s nose (his residence), who’ll bell the cat? BJP Govt is endangering the present & future of youth? Can CM Bommai escape responsibility?”

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said strict action will be taken against the police officials involved in the drug peddling case and said that he has directed to reward the Hoysala police officials who caught the police officials in uniform and showed their professionalism.