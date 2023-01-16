Bengaluru: Two constables suspended for extorting youth

The Bengaluru police have suspended two constables after a youth alleged that the duo threatened to plant marijuana in his bag in order to extort money.

DCP south-east CK Baba said an inquiry was ordered into the allegation and the constables were suspended. The suspended constables have been identified as Teertha Kumar and Mallesh of Bandepalya police station.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Baba said: “I have ordered the suspension of the two constables only after a thorough inquiry was conducted. They have been suspended for dereliction of duty.”

The police suspended the constables for extorting Rs 2,500 from the youth and for switching off their body cameras during duty hours.

Vaibhav Patil, 22, in a series of tweets alleged that two police officers tried to plant ganja in his bag and extorted Rs 2,500 from him when he was travelling from HSR Layout to Begur on January 11.

Patil hails from Himachal Pradesh and works as an intern in a company in HSR Layout. He has been living in Bengaluru for the past six months.