Bengaluru triple murder: Woman had schemed to ‘kill’ only her mother, father and sister’s arrival led to change of plan

Shwetha and her partner Kenneth had allegedly conspired to kill only her mother, Muthulakshmi, but it was the unexpected arrival of her father and sister at the murder location before they could dispose off the body that ended up in the triple murder at a Bengaluru flat earlier this week, investigators said.

The bodies of Muthulakshmi, 48, and her younger daughter, Supriya (19), were found with multiple stab injuries inside a flat at Sai Green Apartment in Dhamnika Layout, Seegehalli, KR Pura, on Monday. Her husband, 52-year-old Somasundar who managed to run out the apartment during the attack, died of his injuries near the complex’s main gate a few minutes later.

While Shwetha has been arrested and sent to police custody, Kenneth is still on the run.

Meanwhile, Shwetha has told the police that she alone is to be blamed for the deaths of her parents and sibling, adding Kenneth had no role in the triple murders.

According to police, investigation has revealed that despite moving into a new flat with 24-year-old Shwetha, Kenneth had retained a one-bedroom apartment in Gururaj Layout near HAL, where he used to reside earlier. Police suspect this could have been done with the intention to temporarily keep Muthulakshmi’s body before disposing of it.

According to police sources, after killing Muthulakshmi, Shwetha and Kenneth were captured on CCTV cameras visiting the HAL apartment with what looked like newly purchased suitcases.

According to sources, chilli powder mixed with hot water was splashed inside the flat where the murders took place in an attempt to hamper forensic examination.

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Investigation in the case also led the police to a third residence of Kenneth, in Doddanekkundi, around 10-12 kms from the murder location, where police recovered a plastic drum, a cutter and a hammer. Investigators are examining whether these items were procured as part of an alleged plan to transport, conceal or dispose of the body.

According to investigators, Shwetha and Kenneth had accumulated debts of nearly Rs 30 lakh. They had been involved in frequent disputes with her family over a share in the property, they said, adding the murders may have been triggered after her parents refused to divide the property between their two children.

The investigators said they remain sceptical of Shwetha’s insistence on Kenneth’s innocence, given the nature of the killing. Shwetha claimed before police that Kenneth had only assisted her in cleaning the apartment and concealing evidence, police sources said. However, with 30 stab injuries detected on the three bodies, police said they find it hard to believe it could have been a one-person job. What has strengthened police’s suspicion is the statement allegedly made by Somasundar before his death. Police sources said the injured man, who ran out of the apartment after the attack, reportedly told bystanders that Kenneth also attacked and stabbed him.

Shwetha was produced before the 47th ACMM Court on Wednesday, which remanded her to seven days in police custody.

Six special teams have been deployed across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to track Kenneth down.

Police sources said Shwetha had allegedly used documents belonging to her parents and the address of her family’s home while availing loans. The investigators suspect that the tension in the family began after loan repayment notices were sent to her parents’ home.

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Police have learned that Muthulakshmi and Supriya had visited Shwetha and Kenneth’s apartment on Sunday. While Supriya returned home the same evening, Muthulakshmi stayed back.

Police sources said an argument broke out between Shwetha and her mother that night over her relationship with Kenneth. According to Shwetha’s confession, Kenneth was inside a room with headphones on during the argument and was not directly involved in the murder.

The next day, Somasundar and Supriya reached the flat to look for Muthulakshmi. When they questioned Shwetha, she allegedly attacked them with a knife, said sources. Police have confirmed the recovery of a knife suspected to have been used in the murders.

Investigators suspect that after the murders, the accused escaped by climbing onto the terrace of the apartment building before fleeing on a scooter. When the vehicle reportedly broke down, Kenneth asked Shwetha to board a bus alone, after which the two separated, said investigators. Shwetha was eventually traced near a bus stand in Puducherry.

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Shwetha reportedly told investigators that she killed her mother because she “controlled every aspect of her life”.