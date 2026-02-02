How a Rs 50 lakh FD and uncle’s ‘instigation’ led to triple murder in Karnataka’s Kottur

According to the Kottur police, Akshay B J killed his parents, Bhimaraj H, 52, his mother, Jayalakshmi J, alias Jayamma, 50, and his sister, Amrutha, 18. (Express Photo)

The police in Kottur town of Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district said Monday their investigations into the triple murder, in which a 27-year-old man was arrested for killing his parents and sister, have revealed that he committed the crime to gain access to his father’s fixed deposit (FD) money.

According to the Kottur police, Akshay B J killed his parents, Bhimaraj H, 52, his mother, Jayalakshmi J, alias Jayamma, 50, and his sister, Amrutha, 18, on January 27, and buried their bodies inside the house. Later, he travelled to Bengaluru, which is 300 km away, and filed a missing persons complaint.

Last Saturday, the police exhumed the bodies and arrested Akshay. “Initially, he fabricated a story that his sister was pregnant, and that is why he killed his sister for honour, but as investigations continued, it became clear that he did it for the money,” a police officer said.