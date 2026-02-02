How a Rs 50 lakh FD and uncle’s ‘instigation’ led to triple murder in Karnataka’s Kottur

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police in Kottur town of Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district said Monday their investigations into the triple murder, in which a 27-year-old man was arrested for killing his parents and sister, have revealed that he committed the crime to gain access to his father’s fixed deposit (FD) money.
According to the Kottur police, Akshay B J killed his parents, Bhimaraj H, 52, his mother, Jayalakshmi J, alias Jayamma, 50, and his sister, Amrutha, 18, on January 27, and buried their bodies inside the house. Later, he travelled to Bengaluru, which is 300 km away, and filed a missing persons complaint.
Last Saturday, the police exhumed the bodies and arrested Akshay. “Initially, he fabricated a story that his sister was pregnant, and that is why he killed his sister for honour, but as investigations continued, it became clear that he did it for the money,” a police officer said.
During the course of the investigation, the police also arrested Vasanth Kumar, 53, the uncle of Akshay, who allegedly instigated him to kill his parents and sister.
“Akshay’s father owned a duplex house in Harapanahalli, and he sold it recently. He got about Rs 1.2 crore. Akshay started demanding money for his business, but as he was careless and addicted to alcohol, his parents did not give it to him. About Rs 50 lakh was in a Fixed Deposit (FD) in Amrutha’s name for her education, and the rest of the money was with Bhimraj,” the officer said.
The police said there were frequent fights within the family as Akshay demanded money from his father, and as he didn’t give in to Akshay’s demands, he decided to kill his parents and sister. They said even after he was arrested, he tried to mislead them by saying that her sister was pregnant, and he wanted to abort the child, which his parents refused to do.
However, the medical reports suggested that Amrutha was not pregnant, the police officer added.
The Kottur police have filed a case and taken Akshay and Vasanth into custody for further investigation.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Toni Nadal, former coach and uncle of Rafael Nadal, believes that rising tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is lucky to be playing in a weaker era of competition. While Alcaraz possesses exceptional physical and technical abilities, he faces lower-caliber opponents compared to previous generations.