Police probe Rs 30 lakh debt, family tension in Bengaluru triple murder

Shwetha and her partner, Kenneth, have been missing since the bodies of her parents, Somasundar and Muthulakshmi, and her younger sister, Supriya, were discovered inside an apartment in Seegehalli. (Express Photo/AI-enhanced Image)

Investigators probing the murder of a Bengaluru couple and their younger daughter are examining whether mounting debt and tensions over their elder daughter’s live-in relationship triggered the killings, even as six police teams search for the absconding suspects.

The elder daughter, Shwetha, and her partner, Kenneth, have been missing since the bodies of her parents, Somasundar and Muthulakshmi, and her younger sister, Supriya, were discovered inside an apartment at Sai Green Apartments in the Seegehalli area Monday.

As the investigation gathers pace, the police are looking into Shwetha’s financial liabilities.

Sources said she had allegedly borrowed nearly Rs 30 lakh through a bank loan and had fallen behind on repayments. Recovery notices linked to the loan were reportedly delivered to her family’s residence in Marathahalli.