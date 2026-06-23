3 of family found dead in Bengaluru flat; daughter, boyfriend suspected

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Three members of a family, including a 19-year-old woman, were found stabbed to death inside a Bengaluru apartment Monday night, with the police launching a manhunt for the victims’ elder daughter and her boyfriend.
According to the police, the bodies of Somasundar, 52, Muthulakshmi, 48, and their younger daughter, Supriya, were found with multiple stab injuries inside a flat at Sai Green Apartment in Dhamnika Layout, Seegehalli.
The police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the couple’s elder daughter, Shwetha, and her boyfriend, Kenneth, who are suspected to have fled after the incident.
“Police teams are working to trace the accused. Further details will be shared after the arrests are made and the investigation progresses,” said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield.
Preliminary investigations show Shwetha had been living with Kenneth for the past two months. The police said the family allegedly opposed their relationship, resulting in frequent disagreements.
An argument and stabbings
Investigators said the three victims had gone to the flat occupied by Shwetha and Kenneth Sunday evening. During their visit, an argument is suspected to have broken out, following which the three were allegedly stabbed multiple times.
A security guard at the apartment complex told reporters that the family went out on Monday and returned around 7.30 pm. He said he learned about the incident around 9 pm.
The guard also said the accused couple had been living in the rented apartment for the past two months.
The incident came to light after neighbours alerted the police. Senior officers from the K R Puram police station and the Bengaluru East division visited the scene and conducted an inspection.
The bodies have been shifted to East Point Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.
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