3 of family found dead in Bengaluru flat; daughter, boyfriend suspected

Preliminary investigations show the elder daughter had been living with her boyfriend for the past two months. (Express Photo/Special Arrangemen)

Three members of a family, including a 19-year-old woman, were found stabbed to death inside a Bengaluru apartment Monday night, with the police launching a manhunt for the victims’ elder daughter and her boyfriend.

According to the police, the bodies of Somasundar, 52, Muthulakshmi, 48, and their younger daughter, Supriya, were found with multiple stab injuries inside a flat at Sai Green Apartment in Dhamnika Layout, Seegehalli.

The police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the couple’s elder daughter, Shwetha, and her boyfriend, Kenneth, who are suspected to have fled after the incident.

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“Police teams are working to trace the accused. Further details will be shared after the arrests are made and the investigation progresses,” said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield.