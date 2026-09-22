Bengaluru triple murder: Chargesheet filed for conspiracy, evidence tampering

Shwetha was arrested in Puducherry on June 24, two days after the murders of her parents and sister, and Kenneth within the next two days (Express photo/Special arrangement).

The Bengaluru police Tuesday said they have filed a 2,085-page chargesheet against a woman and her live-in partner in the K R Puram triple murder case, nearly 90 days after the couple were arrested for allegedly killing the woman’s parents and younger sister at their apartment.

The police arrested Shwetha, 25, in Puducherry on June 24 and J Kenneth, also 25, two days later. During the investigation, Shwetha initially claimed responsibility for the killings and denied Kenneth’s involvement, but the police later alleged that both were involved.

The case relates to the deaths of Somasundar, 54, his wife Muthulakshmi, 48, and their younger daughter Supriya, 20, who were allegedly stabbed at their apartment on June 22. The police registered the case at the KR Puram police station.