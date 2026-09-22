Bengaluru triple murder: Chargesheet filed for conspiracy, evidence tampering

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police Tuesday said they have filed a 2,085-page chargesheet against a woman and her live-in partner in the K R Puram triple murder case, nearly 90 days after the couple were arrested for allegedly killing the woman’s parents and younger sister at their apartment.
The police arrested Shwetha, 25, in Puducherry on June 24 and J Kenneth, also 25, two days later. During the investigation, Shwetha initially claimed responsibility for the killings and denied Kenneth’s involvement, but the police later alleged that both were involved.
The case relates to the deaths of Somasundar, 54, his wife Muthulakshmi, 48, and their younger daughter Supriya, 20, who were allegedly stabbed at their apartment on June 22. The police registered the case at the KR Puram police station.
The police confirmed that the chargesheet has been filed under charges of murder, joint criminal liability, conspiracy, and evidence tampering. Further investigation will continue, and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed, they said
The police said Somasundar, who was seriously injured in the attack, managed to reach the apartment staircase and alerted neighbours. Before being taken to hospital, he reportedly told police that Shwetha and Kenneth had attacked him and that his wife and younger daughter were still inside. He later died of his injuries.
The police earlier said that Kenneth planned the killings over several months and had used an AI chatbot to seek information on methods of killing, removing bloodstains and disposing of bodies. Investigators also examined an iron furnace he had allegedly built and sought access to his AI chat history.
The police also stated that Kenneth played the principal role in planning and executing the killings, while Shwetha assisted him. The investigation also examined financial and family disputes as possible motives.
Shwetha subsequently expressed willingness to confess and sought to become an approver, claiming that Kenneth carried out the attacks and seeking to distance herself from direct participation. Her request for approver status is now to be seen in light of the chargesheet.
The court said it would consider her request during the proceedings. She also expressed willingness to make a judicial confession, with the reported procedure requiring such a statement to be recorded before a magistrate.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram