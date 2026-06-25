Bengaluru triple murder: Woman says partner not involved, police doubt claim

The prime accused in the Bengaluru triple murder case, Shwetha, has claimed that she alone murdered all three members of her family on Monday, and her live-in partner, Kenneth, played no role in the killings. The police, however, are sceptical of her statement and are still on the lookout for him.

Shwetha, who was detained near a bus stand in Puducherry, has been arrested and subjected to sustained police interrogation. Investigators are currently examining her confession and attempting to corroborate her claims with forensic evidence, electronic records, and material recovered during the investigation.

The police have also confirmed the recovery of the knife suspected to have been used in the murders of her parents, Somasundar and Muthulakshmi, and her younger sister, Supriya. The bodies were discovered inside a flat at Sai Green Apartments in the Seegehalli area.

Police sources said Shwetha had allegedly used her parents’ documents and the family home address to avail loans, which she later defaulted on. Investigators believe the chain of events that led to the murders may have begun after the loan repayment notices were sent to the family residence.

Also Read | Woman linked to Bengaluru family killings detained in Puducherry; probe on

An argument over her live-in relationship

According to the police, Muthulakshmi and Supriya visited Shwetha’s apartment a day before the murders. While Supriya returned to the family’s residence in Nallurahalli, Varthur, later that evening, Muthulakshmi stayed back.

Police sources said an argument allegedly broke out between Shwetha and her mother over her relationship with Kenneth and her decision to live with him. Kenneth is said to have arrived at the apartment during the altercation.

Investigators believe Muthulakshmi was the first victim. According to Shwetha’s alleged confession, Kenneth remained inside a room wearing headphones while the argument took place and was not directly involved in the killing. Shwetha has reportedly claimed that she murdered her mother and that Kenneth only assisted her in cleaning the apartment and concealing evidence after the crime.

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The following day, when they failed to contact Muthulakshmi or Shwetha, Somasundar and Supriya visited the apartment. The police suspect that Muthulakshmi had already been murdered by then.

When Somasundar and Supriya questioned Shwetha about Muthulakshmi’s whereabouts, she allegedly lured them into the apartment and attacked them with a knife.

Police doubt Shwetha’s story

Police sources said there are several inconsistencies and unanswered questions in Shwetha’s account. Investigators said it was difficult to believe that a single person could have carried out three murders involving multiple (30 to 35) stab wounds without significant resistance from the victims. As a result, officers are closely examining whether Kenneth actively participated in the attacks, assisted in committing the crime, or became involved only afterwards.

The statement allegedly made by Somasundar before his death is another factor. Police sources said the injured man, who escaped the attack and ran out of the apartment, reportedly told bystanders that Kenneth had also attacked and stabbed him. Investigators are treating this statement as an important piece of evidence.

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Police officials said that until Kenneth is traced and arrested, several aspects of the case will remain unclear. Investigators are working to verify each claim in Shwetha’s confession through evidence gathered during the investigation.

Accused may have escaped by climbing on terrace

Investigators further suspect that after the murders, the accused escaped by climbing onto the terrace of the apartment building. The duo allegedly crossed over to a neighbouring building by jumping between terraces before walking out of another building.

The couple are then believed to have fled on a scooter. However, the vehicle reportedly broke down during their escape. Investigators suspect Kenneth later asked Shwetha to board a bus alone, after which the two separated and travelled independently.

Shwetha was eventually traced near a bus stand in Puducherry by a team from KR Puram Police.

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During preliminary questioning, Shwetha allegedly told investigators that she killed her mother because she believed Muthulakshmi controlled every aspect of her life. According to police sources, she said she was never allowed to live independently and blamed her mother for affecting her peace of mind.

Meanwhile, investigators also recovered a diary allegedly maintained by Shwetha during a search of her residence, which contained handwritten phrases suggesting she was sad and lonely. However, the police are yet to establish the significance of the diary.