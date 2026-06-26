Bengaluru triple murder: Main accused’s partner detained in Puducherry

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Kenneth, the absconding live-in partner of Shwetha—the prime accused in the Bengaluru triple murder case—was detained on Thursday night, after the police traced him to Puducherry.
Shwetha has allegedly claimed that Kenneth had no role in the murders of her father Somasundar, mother Muthulakshmi, and younger sister Supriya earlier this week, insisting she acted alone. The police are still verifying her claim.
According to police sources, Kenneth was detained by a team from the KR Pura police station after investigators tracked his movements through technical surveillance. Six police teams had been deployed across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to trace him.
Investigators said Kenneth and Shwetha travelled separately after the murders. Although they took different routes, both eventually reached Puducherry independently.
The police said Kenneth had planned to meet Swetha in Puducherry but she was detained by the police. Through her inputs, his movements were tracked through sustained technical analysis and field investigation, leading to his detention. He is expected to be brought to Bengaluru on transit remand for further interrogation.
The case came to light on Monday night after three members of Shwetha’s family were found murdered at their residence in KR Pura. While the two women died inside the house, the injured father managed to come out of the apartment and alert residents before collapsing. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Shwetha was traced and taken into custody near a bus stand in Puducherry on Wednesday. During the initial stages of interrogation, she allegedly claimed that she had acted alone. However, investigators remained unconvinced, citing technical and circumstantial evidence that indicated his possible involvement. Police have since been working to corroborate her statement with forensic, electronic, and other material evidence.
Investigators suspect the murders were premeditated and are examining the sequence of events leading up to the killings. The police had earlier said the accused had allegedly discussed disposing of the bodies before Shwetha’s father and sister unexpectedly arrived at the house.
With Kenneth now detained, investigators are expected to question both accused to establish the motive, reconstruct the events surrounding the murders and determine the extent of each person’s involvement.
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