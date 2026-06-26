Bengaluru triple murder: Main accused’s partner detained in Puducherry

The police said Kenneth (left) had planned to meet Swetha (right) in Puducherry but she was detained by the police.

Kenneth, the absconding live-in partner of Shwetha—the prime accused in the Bengaluru triple murder case—was detained on Thursday night, after the police traced him to Puducherry.

Shwetha has allegedly claimed that Kenneth had no role in the murders of her father Somasundar, mother Muthulakshmi, and younger sister Supriya earlier this week, insisting she acted alone. The police are still verifying her claim.

According to police sources, Kenneth was detained by a team from the KR Pura police station after investigators tracked his movements through technical surveillance. Six police teams had been deployed across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to trace him.