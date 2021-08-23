Bengaluru transport officials seize 17 high-end cars for plying without valid documents

The Bengaluru transport department Sunday seized 17 high-end cars, including a Rolls Royce car, reportedly belonging to a Bollywood star, for plying without valid documents in the city.

Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said the cars were seized because there were no documents available with the drivers. The vehicles were parked near UB City in Bengaluru central business district.

“The Rolls Royce registered in Maharashtra was among the 17 cars seized. We don’t know who it belongs to. There are no documents available with drivers. That’s why the vehicles were seized and all these cars are worth crores,” Kumar said.

“The Rolls Royce is probably last owned by a prominent Bollywood star. But we are checking the details and none of the vehicle users could produce valid documents as mandated by the central government rules prescribed in the Parivahan Sewa website,” he added.

The cars are all registered in Maharashtra and Puducherry. The official said that the seized cars will be returned if the owners can provide all the necessary documents on time. Else the transport department will auction the vehicles after taking permission from the courts.