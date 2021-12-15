Bengaluru: Transport department may allow quadricycles to offer metered taxi services from January

The Karnataka transport department is planning to give permission to metered quadricycle taxis to ply in Bengaluru by end of January 2022, sources said. Till now, Bengaluru residents can book quadricycles only through app-based cab aggregators.

“Bengaluru doesn’t have metered taxis or quadricycle service. Hence the transport department has proposed to the government to permit metered quadricycle taxis in the city,” a senior transport official said.

“These quadricycles can be used to provide last-mile connectivity to metro riders. Since last year, we have received several applications requesting permission for plying quadricycles as metered taxis. We have also conducted a couple of meetings with the officials regarding the issue. We will invite public suggestions soon and hope to start the quadricycle services by the end of January,” an official said.

Sources in the transport department said that around 600 quadricycle vehicles are already plying in the city.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tanveer Pasha, the president of Ola, Taxi for Sure and Uber Owners and Drivers’ Association, said, “Quadricycle is one of the best taxis that Bengaluru can adopt. All quadricycles are CNG vehicles, so they will reduce air pollution.”

“We have been requesting the government to give permission to install meters in taxis since the app-based cab aggregators are charging huge amounts from drivers as commission. It is better for both passengers and cab drivers to have metered taxis in the city. Allowing quadricycles to run as metered taxis is a good start,” Pasha added.

Notably, in 2019, Uber had created a new category called ‘UberXS’ on its app, which allowed users to book rides on quadricycles.

District Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban J Manjunath, who is also the chairman of the Road Transport Authority, confirmed that the transport department has received several requests to start metered taxi services in the city. “Once we fix a proper fare chart for metered taxis, we can allow quadricycles to offer taxi services in the city,” he added.