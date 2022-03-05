Bengaluru: Trainer aircraft Hansa-NG successfully completes maiden sea trials

India’s indigenous flying trainer aircraft Hansa New Generation (Hansa-NG), designed and developed by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru, has successfully completed the sea level trials at Puducherry between February 19 and March 5.

The aircraft was flown to Puducherry, covering a distance of 140 nautical miles in one and half hours at a cruising speed of 155 km/hr, on February 19. The objective of these trials was to evaluate handling qualities, climb and cruise performance, balked landing, structural performance, including positive and negative G force, power plant and other systems performance at sea level.

NAL in a statement has said that all the objectives of the sea level trials were met and the aircraft was sent back to Bengaluru Saturday after completing 18 hours flying at Puducherry. The aircraft was piloted by Wing Commander K V Prakash and Wing Commander Dilip Reddy of Aircraft and Systems Training Establishment (ASTE). The flight was monitored by NAL designers and Wing Commander Reeju Chakraborty as Flight Test Director from telemetry.

Hansa-NG is said to be one of the most advanced flying trainer powered by Rotax Digital Control Engine with unique features like Just-In-Time Prepreg (JIPREG) Composite lightweight Airframe, Glass Cockpit, Bubble Canopy with wide panoramic view, electrically operated flaps etc.

Officials at NAL further said that Hansa-NG is designed to meet the Indian flying club needs and it is an ideal aircraft for Commercial Pilot Licensing (CPL) due to its low cost and low fuel consumption. NAL has already received more than 80 LoIs (Letter of Intents) from various flying clubs.

Director, NAL, Jitendra J Jadhav said that a total of 37 flights and 50 hours of flying have been completed and a few more flights will be conducted before getting Type Certification by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Type Certification is likely to be completed by April this year and thereafter the manufacturing will be taken up with a public or private industry.

Last year on September 3, Hansa-NG had successfully made its maiden flight. The aircraft took off from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport and flew at an altitude of 4,000 feet and gained a speed of 80 knots before it made a landing after 20 minutes.