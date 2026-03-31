Bengaluru tragedy: Woman returns from trip to find husband dead inside flat, dies by suicide

A Bengaluru woman, who had travelled to Hyderabad last week to visit her mother and returned home to find her husband dead inside their flat, allegedly died by suicide on Monday, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Bhanu Chander Reddy Kunta, 32, and Bibi Shaziya Siraj, 31, both natives of Telangana who had moved to Bengaluru in August last year.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred at Bhartiya City, a residential complex in north Bengaluru, under the jurisdiction of Kothanur police station. The police suspect that Kunta allegedly died by suicide, and on discovering his body, Siraj decided to take her own life.