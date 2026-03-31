Bengaluru tragedy: Woman returns from trip to find husband dead inside flat, dies by suicide

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A Bengaluru woman, who had travelled to Hyderabad last week to visit her mother and returned home to find her husband dead inside their flat, allegedly died by suicide on Monday, the police said.
The police identified the deceased as Bhanu Chander Reddy Kunta, 32, and Bibi Shaziya Siraj, 31, both natives of Telangana who had moved to Bengaluru in August last year.
According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred at Bhartiya City, a residential complex in north Bengaluru, under the jurisdiction of Kothanur police station. The police suspect that Kunta allegedly died by suicide, and on discovering his body, Siraj decided to take her own life.
The police have registered two cases of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The police said the couple had been married for around nine years and had been residing at the apartment for over a year. While Siraj was employed with a multinational company, Kunta was reportedly unemployed.
Investigators said Kunta had previously been working in the United States but was laid off and returned to India in June last year. His wife was employed in Hyderabad at the time. The couple moved into their current apartment at Nikoo Homes in Bhartiya City in August.
The police said Kunta was allegedly suffering from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment. Siraj had recently taken up a new job in Bengaluru, which allegedly involved a heavier workload compared to her previous role.
The police also recovered a suicide note from the residence, allegedly written by Kunta. Officials said that he had limited contact with his family following an inter-caste marriage.
Further investigation is underway.
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