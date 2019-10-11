Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru FC to continue playing at Kanteerava stadium

Toggle Menu
Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru Football Club announced on Thursday that it would play its Indian Super League (ISL) home matches at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

The club in the statement said, “We can confirm that Bengaluru FC will be playing its home games for the 2019-20 season out of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.”

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Government. of Karnataka, the Sports Ministry, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the Karnataka Athletic Association and all other stakeholders and associations for their support in making this happen,” Bengaluru FC added in the statement.

Bengaluru FC has received permission from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) to use the facilities at the stadium for the upcoming ISL season.

Doddaabidarakallu lake in Nagasandra, off Tumakuru Road in north Bengaluru, breached its capacity after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday. Rainwater entered stormwater drains and even some houses in low-lying areas.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

