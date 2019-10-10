Toggle Menu
Bangalore News Live: Karnataka govt banned private media coverage of the Legislative Assembly

Bangalore News Live Updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

An order issued by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary said that only Doordarshan cameras will be allowed inside Assembly. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

BJP government in Karnataka banned private media coverage of the winter session, scheduled to commence on Thursday. An order issued by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary said that only Doordarshan cameras will be allowed inside Assembly.

The state assembly secretariat has entrusted Doordarshan alone to cover the assembly proceedings. Meanwhile, Congress and JDS have slammed the move by the Karnataka government. Private news channels can link themselves to Doordarshan if they wish to show happenings inside the House.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged that such a move was recommended by the police department when he was the chief minister. Police department had recommended not to allow private news channels to cover the proceedings of the assembly but I did not agree,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

The congress described the move as a “shameful act.” “..While in opposition BJP used to shed crocodile tears for Free media.. @BSYBJP had threatened to go on dharna for freedom of press.

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police carried out a raid inside the Parappana Agrahara prison on Wednesday early morning, and seized 37 knives/daggers, marijuana, mobile phones and SIM cards from the prison cells.

