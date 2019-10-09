Bangalore News Live: Star Air to launch Hubballi-Delhi direct flight in November

Bangalore News Live updates: Hubballi in North Karnataka will get direct air connectivity to national capital Delhi starting from next month. Star Air will launch its flight service from Hubballi to Hindon in Delhi from November 6.

According to Star Air, the flight will be operated on three days a week. The fare starts at Rs 3,699. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the flight will take off from Hubballi airport at 1:05 pm, and will land at Hindon at 3.45 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Hindon at 4.10 pm, and reaches Hubballi at 6.50 pm.

On Saturdays, the flight will take off in Hubballi at 11:50 am and land at Hindon at 2:30 pm. The flight departs Hindon at 3.00 pm and lands in Hubballi at 5.40 pm.