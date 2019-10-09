Bangalore News Live: Star Air to launch Hubballi-Delhi direct flight in November
Bangalore News Live updates: Hubballi in North Karnataka will get direct air connectivity to national capital Delhi starting from next month. Star Air will launch its flight service from Hubballi to Hindon in Delhi from November 6.
According to Star Air, the flight will be operated on three days a week. The fare starts at Rs 3,699. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the flight will take off from Hubballi airport at 1:05 pm, and will land at Hindon at 3.45 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Hindon at 4.10 pm, and reaches Hubballi at 6.50 pm.
On Saturdays, the flight will take off in Hubballi at 11:50 am and land at Hindon at 2:30 pm. The flight departs Hindon at 3.00 pm and lands in Hubballi at 5.40 pm.
In a bid to revive Bengaluru’s ‘garden city’ identity, an advocate has turned the rooftop of his car to a garden. With asparagus and tulsi growing above his purple Tata Nano car, K Suresh zipping around the city has got many thinking.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.