Bangalore news LIVE: Rains predicted to continue across Bengaluru till Thursday

Bangalore news LIVE today: Witnessing an active monsoon in the past few days, Bengaluru received heavy downpour on Monday and Tuesday night.
With the city witnessing heavy downpour for the last two days, Bengaluru is experiencing monsoon like never before this year. While the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of south-west and north-west parts of the city, the same is expected to continue till Thursday.
On Tuesday night, Anekkal and surrounding areas received most rainfall (70 mm), KR Puram (38 mm), HSR Layout (33 mm) and Bommanahalli (26.5mm) till 9 pm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a few spells of rains/thundershowers in the city for the day. “Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively,” reads the daily forecast report for Wednesday.
Meet Satvik Hegde, the Karnataka boy in the ‘most powerful selfie’ with Modi and Trump
Satvik Hegde, the boy in “the most powerful selfie” with PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump clicked during the “Howdy, Modi” event in Houston, has become an overnight sensation on the internet. Hegde hails from Karnataka’s Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district.
A ninth-grade student in Louis D Brandeis High School at San Antonio, Satvik shot to fame after he approached the two leaders while they were interacting with some of the young performers at the event and requested them for a selfie. Read more
Bengaluru rains to continue till Thursday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) have predicted rains in Bengaluru to continue till Thursday. According to IMD's forecast for the city for the day, "a few spells of rains/thundershowers in the city" have been predicted. “Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively,” reads the daily forecast report.
Meanwhile, over 160 passengers on board IndiGo flight 6E 9002 from Bengaluru to New Delhi were stranded in the aircraft for more than an hour Monday after the pilot and co-pilot had forgotten an important document before take-off. The flight, which was supposed to depart at 11 am, left only by 12.05 pm.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
