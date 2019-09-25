Bangalore news LIVE: Rains predicted to continue across Bengaluru till Thursday

Bangalore news LIVE today: Witnessing an active monsoon in the past few days, Bengaluru received heavy downpour on Monday and Tuesday night.

With the city witnessing heavy downpour for the last two days, Bengaluru is experiencing monsoon like never before this year. While the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of south-west and north-west parts of the city, the same is expected to continue till Thursday.

On Tuesday night, Anekkal and surrounding areas received most rainfall (70 mm), KR Puram (38 mm), HSR Layout (33 mm) and Bommanahalli (26.5mm) till 9 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a few spells of rains/thundershowers in the city for the day. “Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively,” reads the daily forecast report for Wednesday.