Bangalore news LIVE: Revised traffic fines in place; motorist pays Rs 17,000 fine

Bangalore news LIVE today: With the revised traffic fines in place in Bengaluru, a motorist was fined Rs 17,000 on Wednesday for drunken driving, driving without license and helmets for him and his pillion rider.

The fine charged by Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police station was the first major one recorded after the same was hiked up to 10 times for several offenses as the provisions of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 was notified in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, as protests erupted following the arrest of senior Congress leader and former minister DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, several public properties including KSRTC buses were vandalised. While two buses were burnt, another 16 buses were damaged by stone-pelting by the protesters.