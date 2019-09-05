Bangalore news LIVE: Revised traffic fines in place; motorist pays Rs 17,000 fine

Bangalore news LIVE: Revised traffic fines in place; motorist pays Rs 17,000 finehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-shivakumar-5967484/
Bangalore news LIVE today: With the revised traffic fines in place in Bengaluru, a motorist was fined Rs 17,000 on Wednesday for drunken driving, driving without license and helmets for him and his pillion rider.
The fine charged by Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police station was the first major one recorded after the same was hiked up to 10 times for several offenses as the provisions of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 was notified in Karnataka.
Meanwhile, as protests erupted following the arrest of senior Congress leader and former minister DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, several public properties including KSRTC buses were vandalised. While two buses were burnt, another 16 buses were damaged by stone-pelting by the protesters.
Karnataka protests: KSRTC incurs loss of Rs 13.67 lakh
In the wake of several violent protesters vandalising buses protesting the arrest of former minister DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Wednesday incurred a loss of Rs 13.67 lakh. "This is calculated only on basis of the damages made to the buses. Revenue loss due to cancellation of trips have not been included," the KSRTC PRO told Indianexpress.com.
While two buses were burnt, another 16 buses were damaged by stone-pelting by the protesters.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court has sent Karnataka Congress leader, DK Shivakumar to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 13 after it said that the allegations against him were serious in nature and his custodial interrogation was necessary to confront him with voluminous incriminating material and other crucial aspects of the case.
At the same time, a Aday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday arrested Congress MLA DK Shivakumar in connection with a case of money laundering associated with alleged hawala transactions, party leaders in Delhi as wells as Karnataka extended support to the embattled leader.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has decided to operate double-decker bus services in the historical cities of Mysuru and Hampi on the lines of London’s Big Bus model. The services are expected to commence from December this year.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
