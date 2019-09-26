Bangalore News Live: Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy takes charge as new Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU

Bangalore News Live Updates:

After the protest from the students of National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy is appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday.

Krishnaswamy, who graduated from NLSIU in 1998, was recommended as the first of three choices for VC by a committee headed by Justice S A Bobde of the Supreme Court on August 4.

Earlier, over 400 undergraduate students were set to boycott the semester examinations that are scheduled to begin on Monday to protest the delay in appointing Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy as the new VC.