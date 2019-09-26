Bangalore News Live: Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy takes charge as new Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU

Bangalore News Live: Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy takes charge as new Vice-Chancellor of NLSIUhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-nlsiu-6029118/
A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, saying his release may hamper the probe which is at a crucial stage. Read
The Bengaluru Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit products under the multi-national brand name Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). The police arrested Bahavar Lal and Jagamram, both native of Rajasthan. The two were involved in manufacturing HUL companies’ tea powder brands – Red Label Tea and Brooke Bond 3Roses tea products.
Meanwhile, over 160 passengers on board IndiGo flight 6E 9002 from Bengaluru to New Delhi were stranded in the aircraft for more than an hour Monday after the pilot and co-pilot had forgotten an important document before take-off. The flight, which was supposed to depart at 11 am, left only by 12.05 pm.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Money laundering case: Delhi court dismisses Shivakumar's bail plea
