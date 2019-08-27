Bangalore news LIVE: Yediyurappa allocates portfolios, names 3 deputy CMs

Karnataka portfolios distribution: Yediyurappa allocates portfolios

Basavaraj Bommai was assigned the crucial Home department. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has been made the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries while two former deputy CMs, K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, have been given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Revenue Department respectively.

Senior ST leader B Sriramulu has been made the Health and Family Welfare Minister, while S Suresh Kumar, a Brahmin, has been given the charge of Primary and Secondary Education, along with Sakala.

Portfolios of other ministers include — V Somanna (Housing), CT Ravi (Tourism, Kannada and Culture), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport), J C Madhuswamy (Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minor Irrigation).

CC Patil has been allotted Mines and Geology, H Nagesh (Excise), Prabhu Chavan (Animal Husbandry) and Shahsikala Jolle (Women and Child Development).