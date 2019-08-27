Bangalore news LIVE: Yediyurappa allocates portfolios, names 3 deputy CMs

Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today, Karnataka ministers' portfolios, and much more in our daily live blog.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Monday allocated portfolios to the 17 newly appointed ministers, six days after they were inducted into the Karnataka Cabinet.
For the first time in the history of Karnataka, the state will have three Deputy Chief Ministers. The three Deputy Chief Ministers are Govind Makthappa Karjol, who has also been given the charge of PWD and Social welfare; Ashwath Narayan, who has been assigned Higher Education, IT, Science and Technology; and Laxman Savadi has been made in-charge of the Transport department.
Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa gets three deputy CMs
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been given three deputy chief ministers to assist him in running the state, in an unprecedented move that was opposed by Yediyurappa but finally effected by the BJP on the insistence of the party high command.
Basavaraj Bommai was assigned the crucial Home department. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has been made the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries while two former deputy CMs, K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, have been given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Revenue Department respectively.
Senior ST leader B Sriramulu has been made the Health and Family Welfare Minister, while S Suresh Kumar, a Brahmin, has been given the charge of Primary and Secondary Education, along with Sakala.
Portfolios of other ministers include — V Somanna (Housing), CT Ravi (Tourism, Kannada and Culture), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport), J C Madhuswamy (Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minor Irrigation).
CC Patil has been allotted Mines and Geology, H Nagesh (Excise), Prabhu Chavan (Animal Husbandry) and Shahsikala Jolle (Women and Child Development).
Meanwhile, even though some Bengalureans think that this innovation arrived a bit late to the Silicon Valley, the atmosphere at the first Robot Restaurant in the city is nothing short of festive.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
