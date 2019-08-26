Bangalore news LIVE: Residents of Jakkur to move court over incomplete Railway Over Bridge

Bangalore news LIVE today: The residents of Jakkur are upset over the incomplete Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in the area in North Bengaluru. The ROB which has been pending for nine years, the resident welfare associations (RWAs) have launched a signature campaign seeking support for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition.

According to reports, the construction of the ROB started in 2012, but has since been stuck in land acquisition issues. The Hennur flyover across ORR was also stuck over land acquisition issues for nearly a decade.

Due to the incomplete ROB interconnectivity between different parts of Jakkur has suffered as the terrible condition of the road has disrupted bus services.