Bangalore news LIVE: Residents of Jakkur to move court over incomplete Railway Over Bridge

Bangalore news LIVE today: The residents of Jakkur are upset over the incomplete Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in the area in North Bengaluru. The ROB which has been pending for nine years, the resident welfare associations (RWAs) have launched a signature campaign seeking support for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition.
According to reports, the construction of the ROB started in 2012, but has since been stuck in land acquisition issues. The Hennur flyover across ORR was also stuck over land acquisition issues for nearly a decade.
Due to the incomplete ROB interconnectivity between different parts of Jakkur has suffered as the terrible condition of the road has disrupted bus services.
Gangaiah Hegde, father of CCD founder Siddhartha, passes away
Gangaiah Hegde, 95, father of Cafe Coffee Day founder late V G Siddhartha, passed away at a hospital in Mysuru, on Sunday. According to the reports the cremation will take place in Chikamagalur on Monday. Hegde passed away nearly a month after his son Siddhartha's demise. Siddhartha went missing on July 29 from the Netravati Bridge, later he was found dead on the banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru on July 31. Gangaiah Hegde was in a coma for a prolonged period of time and was unaware of his son’s death.
Meanwhile, even though some Bengalureans think that this innovation arrived a bit late to the Silicon Valley, the atmosphere at the first Robot Restaurant in the city is nothing short of festive.
At the same time, after a decade-long wait, Bengaluru’s National Military Memorial (NMM), built as a tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the county, is likely to be opened for the general public by Vijay Diwas on December 16.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
