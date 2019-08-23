Bangalore news LIVE: BBMP, BWSSB get new chiefs; CM directs all MLAs to submit action plan for constituencies

Bangalore news LIVE today: BH Anil Kumar has been appointed new Commissioner of Bangalore’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He has replaced N Manjunath Prasad.

At the same time, M Maheshwar Rao has been appointed new Chairman of The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB). He has replaced Tushar Giri Nath to take over the new post. The same were announced after an official notification from the Karnataka state government was issued on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has written a letter to all legislators to submit an action plan under Karnataka Legislators Local area Development Plan.

The MLAs have been directed to submit the plan for the pending amount for the Financial Year (FY) 2018-19 and for Rs 2 Crore for the FY 2019-20 immediately to respective Deputy Commissioners.