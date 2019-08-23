Bangalore news LIVE: BBMP, BWSSB get new chiefs; CM directs all MLAs to submit action plan for constituencieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-karnataka-ministers-portfolio-floods-5929271/
Bangalore news LIVE: BBMP, BWSSB get new chiefs; CM directs all MLAs to submit action plan for constituencies
Bangalore news LIVE today: BH Anil Kumar has been appointed new Commissioner of Bangalore’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He has replaced N Manjunath Prasad.
At the same time, M Maheshwar Rao has been appointed new Chairman of The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB). He has replaced Tushar Giri Nath to take over the new post. The same were announced after an official notification from the Karnataka state government was issued on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has written a letter to all legislators to submit an action plan under Karnataka Legislators Local area Development Plan.
The MLAs have been directed to submit the plan for the pending amount for the Financial Year (FY) 2018-19 and for Rs 2 Crore for the FY 2019-20 immediately to respective Deputy Commissioners.
CM visits Delhi yet again; third this month
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was in Delhi Thursday evening, to discuss allotment of portfolios. He was in the national capital to reach out to the party top brass to sort out issues related to the same, which continues to be a challenge even after 17 ministers swearing-in to his state cabinet.
According to party sources, the CM will meet BJP national president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda on Friday. The disgruntlement among senior MLAs for denied cabinet seats and rebel legislators - former JD(S), Congress MLAs- who are in Delhi to lobby for their inclusion to the state cabinet, in case of a positive verdict on their pleas on 'disqualification'.
Top officials of BBMP transfered
The Karnataka state government, in a notification released on Thursday evening, announced the transfers of top BBMP officials. While BH Anil Kumar has replaced N Manjunath Prasad as the BBMP Commissioner, Harsh Gupta has been appointed Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Division, BBMP.
At the same time, after a decade-long wait, Bengaluru’s National Military Memorial (NMM), built as a tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the county, is likely to be opened for the general public by Vijay Diwas on December 16.
