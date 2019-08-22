Bangalore news LIVE: Traffic cops to take over Bengaluru’s road safety works from BBMP

Bangalore news LIVE today: Overlooking Bangalore’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), road safety works have been handed over to the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP).

The cops will now start working on improving safety mechanisms on city roads in the light of former traffic police chief requesting BBMP to begin the same.

Meanwhile, vegetable prices have shot up in the city after floods in districts of north Karnataka. For instance, the price of onion per kilogram has been hiked to an average of Rs 40 from the earlier Rs 25 price.