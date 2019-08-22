Bangalore news LIVE: Traffic cops to take over Bengaluru’s road safety works from BBMP

Bangalore news LIVE: Traffic cops to take over Bengaluru’s road safety works from BBMPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-karnataka-ministers-portfolio-floods-5925753/
Bangalore news LIVE today: Overlooking Bangalore’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), road safety works have been handed over to the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP).
The cops will now start working on improving safety mechanisms on city roads in the light of former traffic police chief requesting BBMP to begin the same.
Meanwhile, vegetable prices have shot up in the city after floods in districts of north Karnataka. For instance, the price of onion per kilogram has been hiked to an average of Rs 40 from the earlier Rs 25 price.
Rains predicted in Bengaluru today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains/thundershowers in Bengaluru today. According to their daily forecast, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. "Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 20 degree Celsius respectively," reads the report.
Meanwhile, after a decade-long wait, Bengaluru’s National Military Memorial (NMM), built as a tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the county, is likely to be opened for the general public by Vijay Diwas on December 16.
At the same time, a day after expansion of the B S Yediyurappa Cabinet in Karnataka, some dissidence seems to brewing among a section of ruling BJP legislators who were expecting to be made ministers, with many of them expressing unhappiness over being left out even as the Chief Minister tried to assuage feelings of some.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
