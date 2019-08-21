Bangalore news LIVE: CM’s relief funds for Karnataka flood-relief recieve over 41.9 crore in two days

Bangalore news LIVE today: The Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) collected for relief and rehabilitation-related works in the wake of Karnataka floods and landslides have accumulated to over Rs 41.9 crore on August 19 and 20, according to the CMO.

At least 76 deaths were recorded during the natural calamity that hit the state earlier this month. While 103 taluks of 22 districts were affected, over 75,000 houses have been damaged according to the state government’s data.

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa directed the newly inducted 17 ministers to tour the flood-affected districts for two days to assess the relief and rehabilitation operations being undertaken there.