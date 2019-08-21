Bangalore news LIVE: CM’s relief funds for Karnataka flood-relief recieve over 41.9 crore in two days

Bangalore news LIVE: CM’s relief funds for Karnataka flood-relief recieve over 41.9 crore in two dayshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-karnataka-ministers-portfolio-floods-5921783/
Bangalore news LIVE today: The Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) collected for relief and rehabilitation-related works in the wake of Karnataka floods and landslides have accumulated to over Rs 41.9 crore on August 19 and 20, according to the CMO.
At least 76 deaths were recorded during the natural calamity that hit the state earlier this month. While 103 taluks of 22 districts were affected, over 75,000 houses have been damaged according to the state government’s data.
Meanwhile, following the arrest of six Kannada activists on Sunday for vandalising a hoarding written in Hindi, the campaign to release them has intensified over the last few days leading to #ReleaseKannadaActivists trending on social media.
At the same time, passengers travelling from Vydehi Traffic Transit Management Centre (TTMC) in Whitefiled to Kempegowda International Airport by Vayu Vajra AC Volvo buses run by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) can now get real-time service information on their smartphones.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.