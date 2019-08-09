Karnataka floods LIVE updates: Rescue ops intensified as 15 districts flood-hit; inter-state bus services hithttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-karnataka-floods-rescue-5890736/
Karnataka floods LIVE updates: Rescue ops intensified as 15 districts flood-hit; inter-state bus services hit
Bangalore, Karanataka news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore, Karnataka news LIVE today: As incessant rains continue and more than 15 districts in Karnataka flood-hit, more than nine people have lost their lives as daily life continue to be crippled for people in north Karnataka, coastal and Malnad regions of the state. As many as 237 villages in 32 taluks were affected as most rivers continued to flow above the danger mark, as on Thursday.
Heavy floods have been reported from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Raichur districts due to heavy rainfall over upper Krishna Basin in Maharashtra.
As most roads that connect the state to its neighbouring counterparts are closed, the Kochi airport shut till Sunday 3 pm is also expected to have an effect on operations from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
WATCH| Road transport on Saragur-HD Kote Road in Mysore reaches standstill
In the wake of IMD forecasting high-intensity rains in Bengaluru for the next few days, the BBMP has decided to set up 63 control rooms to attend emergency calls. According to Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, as many as 24 teams have been formed to take care of relief works
Heavy rains likely in Bengaluru
Bangalore Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun says that the city might also face high-intensity rains for the next few days. BBMP has set up 63 control rooms for flooding emergency calls and 24 teams have been formed to take care of relief works.
State govt appeals citizens for contributions to CM's relief fund
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
WATCH| Road transport on Saragur-HD Kote Road in Mysore reaches standstill
Bengaluru to be on high alert
IN PICS| Huge queue for security check at Bangalore airport
Karnataka floods: Special train to be run to aid flood-hit areas