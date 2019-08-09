Karnataka floods LIVE updates: Rescue ops intensified as 15 districts flood-hit; inter-state bus services hit

Bangalore, Karnataka news LIVE today: As incessant rains continue and more than 15 districts in Karnataka flood-hit, more than nine people have lost their lives as daily life continue to be crippled for people in north Karnataka, coastal and Malnad regions of the state. As many as 237 villages in 32 taluks were affected as most rivers continued to flow above the danger mark, as on Thursday.

Heavy floods have been reported from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Raichur districts due to heavy rainfall over upper Krishna Basin in Maharashtra.

As most roads that connect the state to its neighbouring counterparts are closed, the Kochi airport shut till Sunday 3 pm is also expected to have an effect on operations from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.