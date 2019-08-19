Bangalore news LIVE: Lalbagh flower show collects record Rs 2.1 crore in 10 days

Toggle Menu
Lalbagh-Flower-Show-Independence-Day-2019-Jayachamarajendra-Wodeyar
This year’s Independence Day Flower Show in Lalbagh, Bangalore was dedicated to former Mysuru ruler Jayacharamaja Wodeyar, as part of his centenary birth celebrations. Express Photo

Bangalore news LIVE today: Bengaluru’s iconic Independence Day Lalbagh flower show has collected an all-time record of Rs 2.1 crore from tickets this time. The 210th edition of the flower show was held across 10 days from August 9 to 18 and was dedicated to former Mysuru ruler Jayacharamaja Wodeyar as part of his 100th birth anniversary celebrations.

As usual, the highest footfall and thereby collection was made on August 15, when Rs 80.7 lakh was collected with 1,31,000 adults and 41,100 children visiting the Lalbagh botanical garden on the Independence Day itself.

Meanwhile, having run the government without a cabinet for 22 days, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa finally got the go-ahead on Saturday from BJP national president Amit Shah to undertake the exercise tomorrow (August 20).

Live Blog

Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Karnataka cabinet expansion, phone tapping scandal, Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

Meanwhile, five high school students died of electrocution in Karnataka early morning on Sunday while trying to remove the flag post raised for Independence Day celebrations at their hostel building.

At the same time, with Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announcing a CBI probe into the alleged phone tapping case during the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was ready for a probe by even an international agency.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

