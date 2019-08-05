Bangalore news LIVE: CM directs top officers to take action to help people affected by floods in north Karnatakahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-karnataka-floods-5878113/
Bangalore news LIVE: CM directs top officers to take action to help people affected by floods in north Karnataka
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Karnataka floods, Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore news LIVE today: Incessant rains in Maharashtra and North Karnataka has severely affected the living of thousands in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Yadagiri, and Raichur districts in Karnataka, the Karnataka government confirmed on Sunday.
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) observed that many villages were submerged and floods have caused heavy losses to agriculture crops and other properties and houses. People and cattle are stranded.
In the wake of the situation, CM Yediyurappa has directed district Administrations need to take up rescue and relief operations in war-footing and to ensure the safety of the lives of human and cattle.
As an immediate relief measure, DCs have been directed to make arrangements to provide food, clothing, blankets and other amenities to the victims while fodder should be provided for cattle.
“Rescue operations must gain full swing with the help of NDRF, SDRF, Military and other forces. As there is a forecast of heavy rains in these flood-affected districts necessary precautionary measures also must be taken,” CM Yediyurappa said in a video conference with top administrators of the government.
Ponzi scam: IMA founder may have kept bribe records
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA scam has found that the main suspect Mohammed Mansoor Khan maintained records on his computer of bribes he paid officials. The names of several top police officers who served in the eastern jurisdiction of Bengaluru city, where the IMA Group is located, are present in the records maintained by the alleged scamster, multiple police sources familiar with details of records found on Khan’s electronic gadgets said. Read more
Coffee and froth: For VG Siddhartha, a lot could happen over coffee
VG Siddhartha's CCD brand carried the tagline ‘A lot can happen over coffee’. And for V G Siddhartha, it did. How then did the 21-yr-old heir of a fortune who decided to carve own path, gave India its first coffee chain, was among the first to spot the IT trend, cashed in on Bengaluru’s real estate boom, and moved among the powers and shakers, end up as a 60-yr-old broken man on a bridge? Read more
Dinesh Gundu Rao reacts on Kashmir developments.
Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao: With the Indian economy in turmoil, the centre is playing out a dangerous game in Kashmir. Fear has gripped the people of J&K & as the Union Cabinet meets, an unprecedented tense situation is emerging. I wonder towards where is India heading?
The heightened uncertainty in the Valley took a turn for the worse as the government late Sunday night imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district and placed the top leadership of the state — NC leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others — under house arrest. Internet services were entirely shut down in several parts of the Valley. Read more
Several areas in Bangalore face power disruption
Several areas in Bengaluru including Garudachar Palya, Lakshmisagar Layout, Mahadevapura, and surroundings are facing interruptions in power supply. According to BESCOM, the same is due to various repair works taking place in the power lines in these areas. BESCOM officials informed that power supply will be restored in these areas by 9.30 am.
The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has clarified that CM Yediyurappa will not be doing an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Belgaum. Clarifying the reason for the same, the CMO issued a statement which reads, "It is hereby clarified that the authorities have advised not to do so as the weather condition is not conducive in Belgaum district for aerial survey."
Meanwhile, Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was fined Rs 500 for presenting a gift wrapped in plastic to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has now decided to make Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) the first airport in India to host a world-class concert arena within its premises.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
No aerial survey in Belgaum, CMO clarifies
The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has clarified that CM Yediyurappa will not be doing an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Belgaum. Clarifying the reason for the same, the CMO issued a statement which reads, "It is hereby clarified that the authorities have advised not to do so as the weather condition is not conducive in Belgaum district for aerial survey."