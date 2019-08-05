Bangalore news LIVE: CM directs top officers to take action to help people affected by floods in north Karnataka

Bangalore news LIVE today: Incessant rains in Maharashtra and North Karnataka has severely affected the living of thousands in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Yadagiri, and Raichur districts in Karnataka, the Karnataka government confirmed on Sunday.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) observed that many villages were submerged and floods have caused heavy losses to agriculture crops and other properties and houses. People and cattle are stranded.

In the wake of the situation, CM Yediyurappa has directed district Administrations need to take up rescue and relief operations in war-footing and to ensure the safety of the lives of human and cattle.

As an immediate relief measure, DCs have been directed to make arrangements to provide food, clothing, blankets and other amenities to the victims while fodder should be provided for cattle.

“Rescue operations must gain full swing with the help of NDRF, SDRF, Military and other forces. As there is a forecast of heavy rains in these flood-affected districts necessary precautionary measures also must be taken,” CM Yediyurappa said in a video conference with top administrators of the government.