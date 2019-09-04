Bangalore news LIVE: Protests continue across state on DKS arrest; bandh in Ramanagara, Kanakapurahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-karnataka-bandh-dk-shivakumar-5963937/
Bangalore news LIVE: Protests continue across state on DKS arrest; bandh in Ramanagara, Kanakapura
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore news LIVE today: Following the arrest of former Energy, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar in Delhi on Tuesday evening in connecting to a money laundering case, protests intensified across the state and in the outskirts of Bengaluru near Kanakapura and Ramnagara.
Security has been beefed up in and around chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence in Dollar’s Colony in the city, in the wake of the situations. The Karnataka Congress has announced that state-wide protests will be held on Wednesday, including Bengaluru.
However, schools, colleges, and offices will function as normal in Bengaluru, according to top district administration officials.
Was expecting this for last 7-8 months: Kumaraswamy on DKS arrest
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reacted over Shivakumar's arrest and said, "We were expecting this for the last 7-8 months. The Central government is misusing their offices to suppress the leaders of the opposition."
"He (@DKShivakumar) has been cooperating with ED/IT officials for all inquiries till date on his business transactions even until today. Why is it necessary to keep him in custody for more days even then," he added.
Police tells KSRTC tnot to operate buses in Ramanagara
With at least ten buses been vandalised by stone-pelting protesters during the night at Satanur, native of the senior Congress leader in Channapatana and Ramanagara, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been asked not to operate buses in Ramanagara until a clearance is provided by the state police force.
Meanwhile, the BBMP Mayoral election is just around the corner, the Karnataka BJP, which formed its government in the state after unseating the Congress-JDS coalition, is now eyeing the Mayor of Bengaluru post.
At the same time, the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments have decided to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s application seeking a relook at the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal’s order on water distribution among the states following the creation of Telangana.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
