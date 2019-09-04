Bangalore news LIVE: Protests continue across state on DKS arrest; bandh in Ramanagara, Kanakapura

Bangalore news LIVE today: Following the arrest of former Energy, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar in Delhi on Tuesday evening in connecting to a money laundering case, protests intensified across the state and in the outskirts of Bengaluru near Kanakapura and Ramnagara.

Security has been beefed up in and around chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence in Dollar’s Colony in the city, in the wake of the situations. The Karnataka Congress has announced that state-wide protests will be held on Wednesday, including Bengaluru.

However, schools, colleges, and offices will function as normal in Bengaluru, according to top district administration officials.