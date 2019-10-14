Bangalore news LIVE: D K Shivakumar’s bail plea hearing to resume today in Delhi

Aerospace major HAL staff on indefinite strike, management claims 'efforts taken for negotiations'

Upholding various demands including wage revision, over 20,000 employees of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will be on indefinite strike from today, according to union members.

However, the management claims that it has made efforts to avert the strike at all its nine locations across the country. "During the negotiations, the Wage negotiation committee also apprised the Unions the ill-effects of resorting to any Strike / agitation jeopardizing the interest of the employees / Organization & the Nation at large. Despite Management’s concerted efforts towards bringing an amicable / early Wage settlement, unions unfortunately have adopted a recalcitrant approach and did not accept the Offer and decided to resort to indefinite Strike; inspite of Management’s appeal not to resort to an indefinite Strike and resolve the issue in a spirit of accommodation," the management said in a statement.