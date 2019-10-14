Bangalore news LIVE: D K Shivakumar’s bail plea hearing to resume today in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-it-ed-shivakumar-6067976/
Bangalore news LIVE: D K Shivakumar’s bail plea hearing to resume today in Delhi
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore news LIVE today: Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s bail plea hearing will resume today in Delhi after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was made on September 3 in connection with a money laundering case.
At the same time, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has reaffirmed that the tree census exercise in Bengaluru will resume within a month. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said that the civic body is now awaiting a final nod from the state government to further the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Wood Science Technology (IWST).
Live Blog
Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today
Aerospace major HAL staff on indefinite strike, management claims 'efforts taken for negotiations'
Upholding various demands including wage revision, over 20,000 employees of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will be on indefinite strike from today, according to union members.
However, the management claims that it has made efforts to avert the strike at all its nine locations across the country. "During the negotiations, the Wage negotiation committee also apprised the Unions the ill-effects of resorting to any Strike / agitation jeopardizing the interest of the employees / Organization & the Nation at large. Despite Management’s concerted efforts towards bringing an amicable / early Wage settlement, unions unfortunately have adopted a recalcitrant approach and did not accept the Offer and decided to resort to indefinite Strike; inspite of Management’s appeal not to resort to an indefinite Strike and resolve the issue in a spirit of accommodation," the management said in a statement.
Days after I-T raids Karnataka Congress leader, aide found dead
A personal assistant of Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara, who is being currently investigated by the Income Tax department for alleged tax evasion, was found dead on the campus of Bengaluru University on Saturday morning in a suspected case of suicide.
Ramesh Kumar, 38, who has served as the personal assistant of Parameshwara for over eight years, was found hanging from a tree in the Jnana Bharathi campus. Read more
Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected Rs 14 lakh in fines and registred 1,950 cases in a month for various violations pertaining to Solid Waste Management (SWM).
At the same time, the BBMP Thursday submitted an undertaking to the Karnataka High Court stating that the tree census will commence within a month’s time. As per the submission the research institute under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be entrusted with the exercise.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Aerospace major HAL staff on indefinite strike, management claims 'efforts taken for negotiations'
Upholding various demands including wage revision, over 20,000 employees of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will be on indefinite strike from today, according to union members.
However, the management claims that it has made efforts to avert the strike at all its nine locations across the country. "During the negotiations, the Wage negotiation committee also apprised the Unions the ill-effects of resorting to any Strike / agitation jeopardizing the interest of the employees / Organization & the Nation at large. Despite Management’s concerted efforts towards bringing an amicable / early Wage settlement, unions unfortunately have adopted a recalcitrant approach and did not accept the Offer and decided to resort to indefinite Strike; inspite of Management’s appeal not to resort to an indefinite Strike and resolve the issue in a spirit of accommodation," the management said in a statement.
Days after I-T raids Karnataka Congress leader, aide found dead
A personal assistant of Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara, who is being currently investigated by the Income Tax department for alleged tax evasion, was found dead on the campus of Bengaluru University on Saturday morning in a suspected case of suicide.
Ramesh Kumar, 38, who has served as the personal assistant of Parameshwara for over eight years, was found hanging from a tree in the Jnana Bharathi campus. Read more