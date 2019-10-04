Bangalore news LIVE: Avoid Bagalur road on Bengaluru Airport trip after 7 pm, Bengaluru top cop directs cab aggregators
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore news LIVE today: The Bengaluru City Police has aksed cab aggregators to refrain from taking alternative routes between 7 pm and 7 am, to avoid the toll, while going to/from Kempegowda International Airport in the city via Bagalur after dark.
“Despite asking cab aggregators to direct their drivers not to do so, they still follow that route. The route is not safe as of now. They (drivers) should not use the route until we make it safe after dark,” Rao said.
Meanwhile, clarifying confusion regarding receiving relief funds from the Centre, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state is expecting the same is less than a week from now. “The relief funds will reach us in 4-5 days as per their (central agencies) norm. The funds will constitute the loss of crops that took place during the floods,” he said.
Live Blog
Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today.
Amid resignation threat, BSY puts off call to bifurcate Ballari
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has put off a decision to divide the state’s iron ore-rich district of Ballari into two halves following apprehensions of a rebellion by a section of Ballari MLAs who see the move as a political threat to them.
The decision to split Ballari district, which was scheduled to be taken up in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, was put off by Yediyurappa till the completion of a crucial by-election to 17 assembly seats in the state in December, including Hospet constituency in Ballari.
Mysore Dasara: Minister Somanna, MP Pratap Simha inspect final arrangements
In the wake of the Dasara jumbo savari procession as part of Mysuru Dasara, district in-charge minister V Somanna and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inspected seating arrangements and final preparations at the venue Friday morning. They have directed officials to ensure no untoward incident takes place.
At the same time, the BJP government in Karnataka has been contemplating to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.
At the same time, after much delay over the proposal to procure electric buses citing high costs, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has finally given its clearance to induct 300 electric buses.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Amid resignation threat, BSY puts off call to bifurcate Ballari
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has put off a decision to divide the state’s iron ore-rich district of Ballari into two halves following apprehensions of a rebellion by a section of Ballari MLAs who see the move as a political threat to them.
The decision to split Ballari district, which was scheduled to be taken up in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, was put off by Yediyurappa till the completion of a crucial by-election to 17 assembly seats in the state in December, including Hospet constituency in Ballari.
Read more
Mysore Dasara: Minister Somanna, MP Pratap Simha inspect final arrangements
In the wake of the Dasara jumbo savari procession as part of Mysuru Dasara, district in-charge minister V Somanna and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inspected seating arrangements and final preparations at the venue Friday morning. They have directed officials to ensure no untoward incident takes place.