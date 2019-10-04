Bangalore news LIVE: Avoid Bagalur road on Bengaluru Airport trip after 7 pm, Bengaluru top cop directs cab aggregators

Bangalore news LIVE today: The Bengaluru City Police has aksed cab aggregators to refrain from taking alternative routes between 7 pm and 7 am, to avoid the toll, while going to/from Kempegowda International Airport in the city via Bagalur after dark.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has directed the same in the light of several incidents including that of the murder of a young model and event manager from Kolkata while she was being transported to the Bengaluru airport, in an attempt to rob her.

“Despite asking cab aggregators to direct their drivers not to do so, they still follow that route. The route is not safe as of now. They (drivers) should not use the route until we make it safe after dark,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, clarifying confusion regarding receiving relief funds from the Centre, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state is expecting the same is less than a week from now. “The relief funds will reach us in 4-5 days as per their (central agencies) norm. The funds will constitute the loss of crops that took place during the floods,” he said.