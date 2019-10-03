Bangalore news LIVE: KSRTC bans single-use plastic on buses; urges commuters to bring own bottles

As part of implementing a ban on single-use plastic, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to stop providing water bottles in overnight bus services, beginning today. The KSRTC has also started a ‘Bring your own bottle’ campaign to encourage use of non-plastic water bottles among passengers.

Meanwhile, 7.5 tonnes of plastic was collected in the Plog Run, where participants picked plastic waste on the go. The run covering 50 locations in the city including 10 slum areas covering 2 km each, took place on Wednesday morning.