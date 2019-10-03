Bangalore news LIVE: KSRTC bans single-use plastic on buses; urges commuters to bring own bottleshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-6050090/
Bangalore news LIVE: KSRTC bans single-use plastic on buses; urges commuters to bring own bottles
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
As part of implementing a ban on single-use plastic, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to stop providing water bottles in overnight bus services, beginning today. The KSRTC has also started a ‘Bring your own bottle’ campaign to encourage use of non-plastic water bottles among passengers.
Bangalore power disruption update
Several areas in Bengaluru including Jakkur Post, Sampigehalli and surroundings are facing interruptions in power supply. According to BESCOM, the same is due to various repair works taking place due to a faulty feeder in the area. BESCOM officials informed that power supply will be restored in these areas by 11 am.
Farmer suicides citing delay in flood relief
A farmer in Chikkamagaluru district committed suicide consuming poison on Wednesday. Identified as Chandregowda, a resident of SK Megal village in Mudigere Taluk, the deceased had suffered crop loss in the recent floods and was allegedly waiting for relief funds from the government to resume farming.
As much as 7.5 tonnes of plastic was collected in the Plog Run, where participants picked plastic waste on the go. The run covering 50 locations in the city including 10 slum areas covering 2 km each, took place on Wednesday morning.
Congratulating the runners, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Three cheers to all those who made this happen! Let’s make Bengaluru plastic-free."
At the same time, four years after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council elections, two corporators from the party secured the top elected posts of Bangalore’s local civic body after high drama over nominations for the Mayor post.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Plog Run: Bengalureans collect 7.5 tonne plastic waste
